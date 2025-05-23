Denied parking over Hindi, Google techie says English should be India’s mandatory language

A Google techie’s parking ordeal over him speaking in India has sparked a fresh debate in the existing language row. The Bengaluru-based man claimed he was denied parking after asking someone to move in Hindi. He then said that it is time for Indians to consider “English as a mandatory language” as most people already prefer communicating in this language. A techie claimed he was denied parking after asking someone to move in Hindi. (Unsplash/John Matychuk)

“Today, I was denied parking just because I asked the person to move aside in Hindi. I'm okay with what happened, but hear me out, folks. To everyone talking about preserving language and culture, whether in Maharashtra, Karnataka, or any other state, are you actually enrolling your children in schools that teach in the regional language, or are they studying in English-medium schools?” Arpit Bhayani asked in a post on LinkedIn.

He claimed that the younger generation is more comfortable speaking in English than their mother tongue, adding that many already think or type in English. He further listed a series of examples in everyday life where English is regularly used.

“We're surrounded by English everywhere. So, why not just make English a mandatory language?” Bhayani continued. “By the way, I am not asking everyone to converse in it, but English can be that one language that everyone would know to some extent, and would be okay if someone speaks in it (unlike what we have today). This would make our lives so much simpler, and finally,” he added.

He claimed that getting the language row out of the way can help people focus on real societal issues like “infrastructure, employment and job, education, research and innovation, cleanliness,” and more.

Take a look at the entire post:

What did social media say?

An individual asked, “Why didn't you ask the person to move aside in English then?” Bhayani replied, “Of course I asked, but for him, it was over the moment I spoke in Hindi. Also, I did not want to stretch further because kaam bahot hai bhai life me, and this is the least of my concerns. I parked my vehicle 15 meters away and got my work done.”

Another added, “We don’t see people demanding the natives of foreign countries like Germany, France, etc to speak English/Hindi/etc. In those places, most of us TRY to speak the native language. Why the hypocrisy?” Bhayani responded, “When did I ’orce' tell him to speak in Hindi? Muje koi shaukh nahi hai bhai. I asked him to move aside in Hindi (natural for me), but he did not; he asked me to say in Kannada, I requested, and he said no. He said something angrily in Kannada. Mai chup chap hat gaya. Bilkul risk nahi leneka.”

A third remarked, “Man, that’s just insane. Getting denied parking just for speaking Hindi? That’s next-level.” A fourth wrote, “Finally someone said it.”

SBI official’s row with customer over Kannada:

A day ago, the language row led to an SBI official getting transferred. It started when a video went viral showing an SBI official refusing to speak in Kannada with a customer. The footage was criticised by many, including the Karnataka CM. Following an X post by him, the staffer was transferred from the branch where the incident occurred.