'You come to beg here': Delhi influencer responds to Karnataka auto driver's language snub

Amid a wave of viral videos capturing language-based tensions between non-Kannada speakers and locals in Karnataka, a content creator from Delhi has issued a public plea, encouraging people to choose the capital city for work opportunities. Content creator Madhur shared a photo of a Karnataka auto driver's message to non-Kannada speakers.(X/theplacardguy)

Sharing a photo of a message from a Karnataka autorickshaw owner addressed to non-Kannada speakers, Madhur—known online as @ThePlacardGuy—said that unlike in Karnataka, people in Delhi won’t impose language rules on newcomers.

In the photo, a message at the back of an autorickshaw reads: 'You are in Karnataka, learn Kannada. Don't show your attitude, you f****r. You come to beg here."

The content creator posted the photo on social media and wrote, "I’m once again saying, come to Delhi, and don’t speak in Hindi if you don’t knowor want, speak in English or sign language or whatever is convenient."

Take a look at his post here:

He added that nobody will be rude or dismissive in Delhi to a non-Hindi speaker. "And certainly nobody would tell you that you came to Delhi to beg. We know if you came to Delhi for work, it’s because Delhi people were not skilled enough for that task; that’s why someone who knew the job better than a Delhiite got that job/started that business. No hate for not speaking in Hindi, you’re all welcome!" he said.

He explained that the movement of migrants helps a city's economy. "It’s not just Delhi who is giving you a job, bread, money; it’s both ways. You’re giving employment to Delhiites too, the cabbies, sabzi walas, delivery boys, your house’s owner, everyone is earning their living because of you. So, we’re thankful that you chose Delhi as your destination. Enjoy your time here! Cheers," he concluded.

The post divided the internet. While some users agreed with the content creator, others opposed his plea. Recently, a viral video showed an SBI bank official in Bengaluru clashing with a customer after the official did not speak in Kannada. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the manager’s refusal to speak in Kannada and English “strongly condemnable.” The official was later transferred from the SBI branch.

(Also read: Bengaluru SBI manager’s refusal to speak Kannada sparks outrage)