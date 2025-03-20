This is the world’s happiest country for 8th consecutive year. Here are the top 10 on the list

The annual World Happiness Report, released on the UN’s International Day of Happiness, has once again ranked Finland as the happiest country in the world. For the eighth year in a row, Finland secured the top spot, with its citizens reporting an average life satisfaction score of 7.74 on a scale of 1 to 10, reported the Fortune. Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands filled out the top five.(Pexel)

“They’re wealthy, they’re healthy, have social connections, social support, [and] a connection with nature,” said Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, professor of economics at the University of Oxford and editor of the report. “They’re not happy, joyful, dancing in the streets type people, but they’re very content with their lives.”

Nordic nations dominate the list

Nordic countries continued to dominate the rankings, with Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands filling out the top five. Notably, Costa Rica (No. 6) and Mexico (No. 10) entered the top 10 for the first time, while the U.S. fell to No. 24—its lowest ranking ever. Other high-ranking nations included Norway (No. 7), Israel (No. 8), and Luxembourg (No. 9).

Take a look at the list:

Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Netherlands

6. Costa Rica

7. Norway

8. Israel

9. Luxembourg

10. Mexico

The report highlighted a growing contrast in global happiness trends. While Nordic countries continue to improve, the US has seen a decline, with wealth inequality playing a significant role. De Neve noted that while the U.S., Australia, and the UK have similar GDP per capita to Nordic nations, their economic disparities are much more pronounced. “In these Nordic Scandinavian countries, a rising tide lifts all boats, so the levels of economic inequality are much less, and that reflects in well-being as well,” he explained. “In Finland, most people will rate themselves as seven or an eight, whereas if you look at the distribution of well-being in the States, there’s a lot of 10s out there, but there’s a lot of ones as well.”

Beyond economic factors, the report emphasized the importance of social trust and human connection. This year’s findings revealed a strong link between happiness and an individual’s belief in the kindness of others. In Nordic countries, people expect lost wallets to be returned at a much higher rate than in the US—and in reality, they often are.

A sense of community also contributes significantly to overall well-being. Simple social interactions, such as sharing meals, help foster trust and improve happiness levels. “The more you believe in the kindness of others, or in other words, are socially trusting, the higher your individual well-being and the higher collective well-being,” De Neve said. “The Nordic countries, the Scandinavian countries, do better, both in the belief in others’ kindness and in the actual wallet drop.”

The rise of Mexico and Costa Rica in the rankings has been attributed to strong social bonds. Latin American nations reported some of the highest levels of shared meals per week and ranked well in measures of community trust. However, the report also noted that these countries experienced a sharp decline in happiness during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the significant impact of social isolation on well-being.