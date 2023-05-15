Home / Trending / This Sima Taparia chatbot has netizens rolling on the floor laughing

This Sima Taparia chatbot has netizens rolling on the floor laughing

ByVrinda Jain
May 15, 2023 05:05 PM IST

Someone made a Sima Taparia chatbot and this has left many people in splits. A Redditor also shared their conversation with this chatbot.

"Hi, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai," this is a line that many of us have heard from the popular Netflix show Indian Matchmaking. Whether you have seen this reality TV series or not, Sima Taparia surely has become a well-known personality. While some may agree with her views, others have also expressed that her opinions are controversial. Even though you may not have come face-to-face with her, have you ever wondered how that experience would be? Well, if you want to have a 'chat' with Sima aunty too, here is your chance.

Someone made a Sima Taparia chabot.
Someone made a Sima Taparia chatbot that lets you have a 'consultation' with her. However, what's notable about this chatbot is that it only gives you five minutes of free consultation. After the time is up, you must sign up at a different website to talk to her further. This chatbot seems to be a fake version of Sima Taparia.

Screenshot of Sima Taparia chatbot. (https://meebo.ai/simataparia)
Recently, a Redditor shared their conversation with Sima Taparia chatbot, and this has left many in splits. In the screenshot, you can see the 'matchmaker' telling the person about compromising in a marriage. "Sima Aunty chatbot thoughts," wrote the Reddit user in the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Sima Aunty chatbot thoughts
by u/No_Manufacturer2842 in IndianMatchmaking

This post was shared a week ago. Since being shared, it has received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Lmao, I need to try this lol. sounds hilarious." A second shared, "Lol, I read every comment in her voice." "She told me, 'Don't compromise. Don't be flexible. You will get married soon.' I guess Sima Aunty hasn't watched her own show," posted a third.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
