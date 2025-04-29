This tricky math puzzle is a true test of your problem-solving skills. Can you solve it?

Brain teasers are an excellent way to keep your mind sharp and engage your problem-solving skills. Ranging from simple to complex, these puzzles offer a fun yet challenging way to give your brain a workout. Math-based brain teasers, in particular, can often leave us scratching our heads and thinking twice about simple equations. If you're a fan of such puzzles, we've got a new challenge for you. Can you crack this math brain teaser that puzzled users on X?(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Visual perception test: Count all the faces in this image to claim title of king of optical puzzles)

The puzzle

A recent brain teaser shared by the account Brainy Quiz on X (formerly Twitter) has been making waves across social media. The puzzle presents a pattern in a series of equations, with one missing value for you to solve. It reads:

“Math Test: 9 = 90, 8 = 72, 7 = 56, 6 = 42, 3 = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

It might seem easy at first glance, but as with most brain teasers, it demands careful thought and observation. Can you figure out the pattern behind these numbers and fill in the blank?

Another puzzle

This isn't the first time brain teasers have gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a puzzle shared by @jitendra789789 on X had the online community stumped. The puzzle presented a series of equations that defied the usual rules of mathematics:

“2 + 4 = 8, 5 + 6 = 3, 9 + 5 = 9, 7 + 4 = ?”

The mind-bending nature of these puzzles sparked a flurry of guesses, but the solution still remains elusive to many.

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only those with exceptional attention to detail can count all the fingers in this tricky image)

Why the internet loves brain teasers

Brain teasers are not just a form of entertainment; they provide mental stimulation and encourage creative thinking. They allow people to think outside the box, and their viral nature can spark friendly competition as users race to solve the puzzle first. Social media platforms, especially X, have become hotspots for puzzle lovers to share and discuss their favourite teasers, adding to the fun and mystery.

So, are you ready to crack the code and solve the latest brain teaser? The answer could be just around the corner, but you’ll need to think critically and explore all possible patterns.