Tiny puppy gets a kiss from a camel. Adorable clip may melt your heart

“Who doesn’t love puppies? Even the camel was like “ooooh, look at the baby!!” said a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The image shows a little puppy getting some love from a camel.(Reddit)

Puppies themselves are enough to make any video delightful and the numerous videos on the Internet prove that. But the clip becomes a bit more adorable when a puppy is joined by another animal. This Reddit video of a camel and a puppy is the perfect example of such videos.

The recording starts with a little puppy approaching a camel while barking. A few seconds into the clip, the puppy goes near the camel as it slowly bends its neck and gives a peck to the puppy. What makes the video more delightful is the little puppy’s excited tails wags.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 11, the clip has garnered over 12,600 upvotes and many reactions. Netizens showered the comments section with heart emojis and love for the cute puppy and the camel’s interaction. Many couldn’t stop gushing at how gently the camel bends its neck to the puppy’s height.

“Puppy be like: Whoaaa big doggo!” wrote a Reddit user. “Cool. Pupper stopped barking when saw camel was lowering head to say hello,” commented another. “Who doesn’t love puppies? Even the camel was like “ooooh, look at the baby!!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

puppy camel
