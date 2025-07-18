Toronto visitor praises Indians for ‘keeping the Canadian economy afloat’: ‘Huge respect’

A Reddit post has sparked widespread discussion after a user praised Indian immigrants for their significant contribution to Canada’s workforce. The post, titled “Huge respect to Indian Canadians,” was shared by a user who had recently visited Toronto after nearly a decade. A user highlighted how Indians have uplifted Canada’s economy.(Representational image/Unsplash)

In the now-viral post, the Redditor reflected on the transformation they witnessed across the city, attributing much of it to the Indian community's presence in the service and retail sectors. “I was in Toronto over the last two weeks after almost a decade and Indians are literally keeping the Canadian economy afloat. Every single business from McDs to Walmart has Indians,” the user wrote.

A tale of dedication and hard work

The post further lauded the work ethic of Indian workers in Canada, describing them as “some of the friendliest and hardest working people” the user had met. Drawing a sharp comparison with their experiences in the United States, the Redditor criticised the American workforce for its complacency. “Huge upgrade from the states where it's a bunch of snobby high schoolers who think they're too good to put in any effort,” the user added.

The user concluded the post writing,“It's clear the racism from white people is solely because they're mad because these people have just come to Canada and are out hustling them and contributing to society more than them.”

Check out the post here:

Reddit users react

The post drew reactions from several users who echoed the sentiment. One user commented, “Thanks bro I appreciate the kind words!” Another added, “I 100% agree with the post. During COVID, this country would have been in serious trouble if it wasn't for people from India working these jobs.”

Many others chimed in to appreciate the hardworking nature of Indian immigrants. “Indians are really hardworking,” said one user, while another Canadian replied, “Yes indeed, as a Canadian I totally agree with you.” A further comment read, “This is so, so true.”