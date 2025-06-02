Traveller exposes harsh truth about Indian passport bias: 'I was asked to open my wallet'

A travel content creator has sparked a debate online by sharing the harsh realities faced by Indian passport holders while travelling abroad, despite visa-free agreements with several countries. In a video that has now gone viral on Instagram, content creator Prateek Singh spoke candidly about the scrutiny and extra hurdles he has faced at immigration counters around the world. Prateek Singh spoke of how misuse by a few individuals has negatively impacted the global reputation of the Indian passport.(Instagram/travelwprateek)

"If you’ve ever travelled out of India, you know the struggle. You still have to stand and give a 30-minute viva. Many times, you won't get entry even in visa-free nations by saying that your intentions are not clear. That is even after you have a fixed itinerary and a taxi waiting outside. Even after being officially visa-free, your passport will be judged on the basis of the number of US, Japan and Schengen visas you hold”

He recounted a recent trip to South Korea, which allows Indians visa-free access. “At the Hong Kong transit counter, I was asked to open my wallet so they could check how much cash and how many credit cards I was carrying. Nobody else was asked to do the same, and this is after I hold most major visas.”

Check out his video here:

He also reflected on how misuse by a few individuals has negatively impacted the global reputation of the Indian passport. Serbia used to be visa-free for Indians. However, it was revoked due to misuse by some people trying to cross into Europe illegally. Now it’s no longer visa-free for us.”

Singh ended the video by urging the Indian government to take stronger steps against those misusing passports.

Social media reacts

The video triggered an emotional response online, with many Indian travellers echoing Singh’s experiences.

“True. Every step is tedious, from the visa application to immigration for Indians. It’s just so sad,” one user commented.

Another added, “The number of documents and layers of verification required just to get a tourist visa says everything. Only those who’ve applied and travelled know how degrading it feels sometimes.”

Others highlighted how behavioural issues abroad have tarnished the reputation of passports. “I love my people, but everything that may be acceptable in India isn’t acceptable elsewhere. I’ve seen fellow Indians sitting on the floors of airports abroad, playing cards, eating gutka, and shouting on the phone. We need to do better.”

A third wrote, “Yes, we have a great past. But in 2025, we’re still failing in the basics of civic sense. Passport rankings are the result.”

