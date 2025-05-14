‘Two extra jobs plus front desk work. All for $15-16 an hour’: Employee shares horrible job interview experience

The job industry has several loopholes and shortcomings, which we at times ignore or accept, but on other occasions find it tough to bear. A person recently talked about their bitter experience. Taking to Reddit, the person said that they applied for one job but were asked to do two more during the interview. And here's the catch, all the jobs "for the single hourly wage of $15-16 an hour". (Also Read | Over $100,000 loan, no job despite master’s degree, working at McDonald’s: Student says he's ‘exhausted, broke’) The person wrote further that they want one job which doesn't have any "gimmicks".(Representational image/Pexel)

Employee shares bitter experience at job interview

The employee shared that they were also asked to teach small kids and be a lifeguard on top of working as a receptionist. "I applied to a job on Glassdoor for a swim school. They advertised as 'front desk coordinator and receptionist' part time. Then in the interview I was told I’d have to also have days where I’m teaching classes and being a lifeguard. And I’d be teaching small children."

The person wrote further that they want one job which doesn't have any "gimmicks". "Essentially two extra jobs on top of doing front desk work. All for the single hourly wage of $15-16 an hour. I’m honestly sick of the bait and switch bulls***. I want one singular job. I want the job as advertised, no gimmicks, no extra stuff, just the sole job they need done. Obviously, in this day and age, that’s impossible, but nothing grinds my gears more than this," concluded the post. The caption read, "It’s getting ridiculous."

How Redditors reacted to the post

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Decline it. I recently accepted a job, and things are being added to my role that weren't in the ad. At least not clearly. Bait and switch is the way they do it now. Don't take the job. They could slap 6 to 10 dollars more per hour on that job they offered you." "My job does this garbage called 'needs of the business,' and it just means they pull from your short-staffed department to cover other short-staffed departments," read a comment.

"Well, if you wear multiple hats, then you should be compensated accordingly," commented a Reddit user. "Same, I got hired at a small company years ago that didn't tell me the company was losing money quickly, laid off 3/4 of their staff and hired me to do 3 or 4 people's jobs (for one underpaid salary) who were getting laid off... and they would train me. I got yelled at by the CEO when I told them I didn't think this was a good fit and had I known this I wouldn't have accepted the position. Only time I've ever walked out of a job. Getting bait and switched happened in other jobs over the years so it's unfortunately common," shared another person.