Two men rescued after staying in the rubble for 261 hours in quake-hit Turkey

Several people have been working tirelessly to rescue people stuck under the rubble after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Now, two men who were trapped beneath the debris have been rescued almost 11 days after the disaster in Turkey.

On Thursday evening, 261 hours after the earthquake, both men were found alive in the rubble of a fallen building in the badly affected Hatay province. Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared a video about the men.

According to Koca, Mustafa Avci, 33, was the first person saved. Avci was given permission to call a relative after receiving initial care at a field hospital. Avci is seen speaking into a phone held by a rescuer while wearing a neck brace and laying on a stretcher in an emotional video. The man on the other end is crying in shock as Avci asks about his mother and the rest of his family. Avci gives the person holding the phone a kiss on the hand and expresses gratitude.

Soon after, Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, was found. Before being brought to the Mustafa Kemal University Hospital in Antakya, where he is still being treated, Sakiroglu was examined in the field hospital, according to Koca.

Since the news of Mustafa Avci and Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu being rescued was shared on Twitter, many people reacted to the posts.

Take a look at a few comments below:

An individual said, "This means that there is still hope, there are still brothers and sisters waiting to be rescued under the rubble, please continue the search and rescue efforts." "God still performs miracles, and thankfully so! God bless these men and their rescue and medical teams," wrote a second. A third added, "If someone comes out of the wreckage like this in 261. Hours, it means that thousands of them are alive under the rubble. It is necessary to continue working with patience."