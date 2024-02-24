Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi ‘checks out’ shuttle bus with colleagues in Bengaluru, shares pics

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi took to X to share a post about trying the company’s shuttle bus service. He posted a picture that shows him sitting inside a vehicle along with his colleagues who worked on launching this Uber service. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi along with his colleagues in Bengaluru on a shuttle bus. (X/@dkhos)

“Excited to check out the Uber Shuttle bus at our Bangalore office along with the hugely talented team behind it. Cars, bikes, autos and buses - Uber in India is a one-stop mobility hub,” the CEO wrote. He wrapped up his post with two images.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One of the photos he shared shows the inside of a shuttle bus. All the people inside are seen looking at the camera with smiles on their faces, including Dara Khosrowshahi. The other image shows the CEO standing outside the shuttle bus.

Take a look at this post by Uber CEO:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 56,000 views. The share has accumulated nearly 400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While some appreciated his gesture of taking a shuttle bus, others poured in their suggestions for Uber.

What did X users say about Dara Khosrowshahi’s tweet?

“Do us a favour while you're there. Tell your India team to ensure that rear seatbelts are functional in all your cabs. Not sure why your drivers hide it or disable it in the rear seat. Try taking an Uber to the Bangalore airport, it's scary! No seatbelt, no fare!” shared an X user. “Fantastic to be able to adapt and innovate in the local context,” added another.

“Nice. Hope you have a great trip in India,” joined a third. “You should start these in all major cities of India. Especially in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai. If planned well, it can be a major game changer in reducing peak hour traffic congestion in cities,” wrote a fourth.