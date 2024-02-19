 Man in Jaipur buys Ather e-scooter with ₹10 coins, CEO Tarun Mehta tweets | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man in Jaipur buys Ather e-scooter with 10 coins, CEO Tarun Mehta tweets

Man in Jaipur buys Ather e-scooter with 10 coins, CEO Tarun Mehta tweets

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 19, 2024 05:10 PM IST

“OMG! How many coins are there,” wrote an X user while reacting to Ather CEO Tarun Mehta's post about a man buying an e-scooter with ₹10 coins.

Tarun Mehta, CEO of Indian e-scooter brand Ather, took to X to share an interesting post about a man who used coins to purchase a vehicle of the brand. Mehta also shared an image that shows the proud owner of the e-scooter and the money he gave while purchasing it.

Ather CEO Tarun Mehta shared this image of a man in Jaipur who purchased an e-scooter with coins. (X/@tarunsmehta)
Ather CEO Tarun Mehta shared this image of a man in Jaipur who purchased an e-scooter with coins. (X/@tarunsmehta)

“A new Ather owner just bought himself a 450 in Jaipur... all with 10Re coins!” Mehta wrote as he shared a picture. The image shows the man holding a huge replica key of the scooter with a few others standing beside him. A table, kept in front of him, is covered with numerous small bags filled with coins.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Assam man buys scooter worth 90,000 with sack full of coins

According to the official website of Ather, the 450 model is priced at a little over 1 lakh. The vehicle comes with features like “Park assistance”, “Auto-hold”, “Side-step”, and “Storage space” among others.

Take a look at this tweet about the man who purchased an e-scooter with coins:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has accumulated more than 43,000 views. The share has further collected close to 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Also Read: 'Beggar' buys an iPhone 15 with a sack full of coins. Watch

What did X users say about CEO Tarun Mehta’s tweet?

“Do they count coins manually or if the weight of each coin remains the same, they'll just weigh it all to arrive at the total?” wrote an X user. “So did the dealer weigh the coins instead of counting?!” asked another. “OMG! How many coins are there,” wondered a third.

What are your thoughts on the CEO’s response to a man buying his company’s e-scooter with coins?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On