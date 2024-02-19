Man in Jaipur buys Ather e-scooter with 10 coins, CEO Tarun Mehta tweets

Tarun Mehta, CEO of Indian e-scooter brand Ather, took to X to share an interesting post about a man who used coins to purchase a vehicle of the brand. Mehta also shared an image that shows the proud owner of the e-scooter and the money he gave while purchasing it. Ather CEO Tarun Mehta shared this image of a man in Jaipur who purchased an e-scooter with coins. (X/@tarunsmehta)

“A new Ather owner just bought himself a 450 in Jaipur... all with 10Re coins!” Mehta wrote as he shared a picture. The image shows the man holding a huge replica key of the scooter with a few others standing beside him. A table, kept in front of him, is covered with numerous small bags filled with coins.

According to the official website of Ather, the 450 model is priced at a little over ₹1 lakh. The vehicle comes with features like “Park assistance”, “Auto-hold”, “Side-step”, and “Storage space” among others.

Take a look at this tweet about the man who purchased an e-scooter with coins:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has accumulated more than 43,000 views. The share has further collected close to 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about CEO Tarun Mehta’s tweet?

“Do they count coins manually or if the weight of each coin remains the same, they'll just weigh it all to arrive at the total?” wrote an X user. “So did the dealer weigh the coins instead of counting?!” asked another. “OMG! How many coins are there,” wondered a third.

What are your thoughts on the CEO’s response to a man buying his company’s e-scooter with coins?