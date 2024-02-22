Azhar Iqubal speaks at Harvard Business School in Hindi, says ‘doesn’t matter…’

Azhar Iqubal, CEO of Inshorts and judge on Shark Tank India, recently spoke at the Annual India Conference at Harvard Business School. What’s more, he delivered the keynote address in Hindi. Now, a video of Iqubal from the event has gone viral on social media and is eliciting numerous responses from people. Azhar Iqubal speaking at Harvard Business School in Hindi. (Instagram/@azhar.iqubal)

“I am from Kishanganj, a small town in Bihar whose literacy rate is one of the lowest in India. I am extremely grateful that I got a chance to speak at Harvard University - the world’s most prestigious educational institution. This truly makes me believe that it doesn’t matter where you come from or what language you speak; you should always dream big in life,” wrote Azhar Iqubal while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Iqubal expressing gratitude towards a few people. As the video goes on, he says, “Mai Hindi mein prefer karunga bolna [I will prefer speaking in Hindi].” This statement is met with cheers from the audience. Towards the end of the clip, Iqubal interacts with some people, and a few of them even take selfies with him.

Watch the video here:

Azhar Iqubal shared the video two days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“Keep inspiring the youth,” posted an individual.

Another added, “You’re humble and down to earth nature always depicts in your personality man. You are truly awesome.”

“Hindi m prefer karunga bolna [I’ll prefer speaking in Hindi]! That innocence. Am I the only one who is impressed?” wrote a third.

A fourth expressed, “I am also from Kishanganj, and really proud of you.”

“This is so great, sir. Congratulations!” shared a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “It was lovely meeting you, sir.”