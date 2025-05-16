Uber driver brandishes gun at passengers after argument over directions in Florida. Video

A shocking video has emerged online showing an Uber driver brandishing a gun at Miami rapper Krissy Celess and her friend while forcibly ordering them out of her car in North Miami. The artist, known as Bomb Ass Krissy, shared the footage on Instagram of the terrifying episode which she says began after a disagreement over directions. A viral video showed an Uber driver pulling a gun on passengers in North Miami.(Instagram/krissycelessss)

In the video, the driver yells, “Get out of my vehicle now! You’re no longer in the ride. Get out!” Moments later, after hearing Krissy comment on the driver’s “crazy eyes,” the woman suddenly pulls out a firearm and points it at the passengers in the back seat.

Watch the clip here:

A frightening experience

“I just never expected anything like this to happen,” Krissy Celess told WSVN. She recounted how the situation escalated rapidly.

“It just escalated so quickly. I was focused on the gun,” she said.

The incident reportedly began late Monday when Celess attempted to guide the driver on which turn to take.

“I said, ‘Hey, the turn is right here. You’re going to make a left.’ And she was in the middle lane and she was like, ‘Oh, you don’t have to tell me. That’s what I have a GPS for,’” Celess explained to WSVN.

She suspects it was her “comment about her eyes” that provoked the driver’s extreme reaction.

Legal action and Uber response

Celess and her friend are now planning to sue Uber over the incident. Attorney Carlos Dominguez, representing the passengers, called the driver’s behaviour “extremely aggressive” and condemned the use of a firearm.

“You know, emotions can sometimes spur out of control because of a simple disagreement, but those disagreements do not necessitate a firearm to be pointed at you,” Dominguez said. “Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Simply shocking. I mean, you get the first-person perspective of having a gun pointed at you.”

Uber confirmed to WSVN that the driver has been removed from their app while the company continues to investigate. The ride-hailing giant described the incident as “extremely concerning” and reiterated that their drivers are not permitted to carry guns under company policy.

The North Miami Police Department is also investigating the case. Further updates are expected as inquiries proceed.