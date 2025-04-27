‘Travelling in 1BHK: Woman shares photo of the 'coolest Uber ride' packed with medicines, food and more

An Uber ride has gone viral on social media after a woman shared her extraordinary experience of travelling in a car so well-equipped, she likened it to living in a one-bedroom apartment. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), she uploaded photos of the ride’s interior and wrote, “Literally traveling in a 1bhk today. Hands down the coolest Uber ride ever!” Many took to te comments section to hail the driver. (X/ @shennoying)

The images quickly caught attention online. They revealed an impressively organised setup inside the car, with shelves and holders attached to the backs of the front seats. The driver had stocked the vehicle with an assortment of cold drinks, water bottles, snacks like chips, toys, basic medicines, and even a dustbin, offering passengers a truly homely experience during their commute.

Among the items neatly arranged were bottles of water, energy drinks, chocolates, biscuits, tissues, toothbrush holders, and umbrellas. Small labels marked each section clearly, one spot had tablets like Digene, Disprin, and Citrizine for motion sickness or other emergencies. Another area was designated for tissues, an umbrella, and even a packet of ready-to-eat snacks.

In the second image, a donation box for children’s education was seen hanging behind the passenger seat, along with a board explaining that Wi-Fi was available inside the car for free. The Wi-Fi password was written clearly for passengers, adding another layer of hospitality to the ride.

The Uber driver, Abdul Qadeer, had also placed a feedback diary encouraging passengers to share their experience both in the book and on Uber’s app. Above the driver’s seat, a newspaper clipping highlighting Abdul’s work as a remarkable Uber driver was proudly displayed.

A motivational quote was also placed at the back, reading:

“Musalasal gham uthane se kahin behtar hai kinara kar liya jaye kinara karne walo se” (It’s better to move away from those who constantly bring sorrow.)

Take a look at the post:

Social media users quickly flooded the comments with reactions. One user wrote, “You’re not paying him the fare, you’re paying him the rent,” capturing the vibe perfectly. Another noted, “That feedback book in the seat pocket,” pointing out the personal touch offered by the driver.

A user wrote, “That show polish is incredible idea”

Another added, “Top tier wholesome.”

Also read: Bear cuddles tiger in video, internet melts over heartwarming display of unlikely friendship. Watch