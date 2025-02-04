Delhi University student left waiting for 40 minutes after Uber driver cancels ride: ‘Drunk man harassed me’

In a troubling incident, a Delhi University student was left in a distressing situation when an Uber driver cancelled her ride after keeping her waiting for over 40 minutes on a busy street. The incident occurred in Delhi, KalkaJi around 8 p.m last night. Despite the Uber application showing that the driver had arrived at the pickup point, the student neither spotted the car nor received any response to her repeated calls. The driver failed to provide any explanation and delayed cancelling the ride. The incident took place in south Delhi.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The student, Taskin Zafar, who booked the cab for a trip to Noida, recounted that she initially went to the designated pickup location after receiving confirmation from the driver. However, despite waiting on the street, she could not find the driver.

“The driver wasn't cancelling the ride or answering calls, keeping me stranded in an unsafe situation,” she told HT.com.

The situation worsened when a drunk man began following her. Fearing for her safety, she remained cautious while trying to contact Uber.

Lodged complaint

After 40 minutes of waiting, the driver, identified as Anish, eventually cancelled the ride. Disturbed by the experience, the student lodged a formal complaint against the driver through Uber's app-based grievance system.

She wrote, “I had to keep waiting outside on the main road for 45 mins after which a drunk man came and harassed me.”

Responding to the complaint, the transportation company wrote, “Users should never be made to feel uncomfortable during a trip using the app, and we expect all drivers and riders to remain respectful while using the Uber app. We can understand how the experience you've described was unsettling, please note that an expert from our safety team will soon be in touch with you to follow up and address your concern.”

HT.com has reached out to Uber for a statement on the matter, and the story will be updated accordingly.