'Men are simple': 45 LPA man’s toiletry kit with Lux soap, toothpaste and comb goes viral

A woman shared a picture of her high-earning friend’s toiletry pouch on social media, where it has gone viral for its sparse contents. X user Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) shared a picture of a transparent pouch containing a Lux soap, a small tube of Closeup toothpaste, a plastic comb and a tiny bottle of what appears to be hair oil. A woman shared the contents of her friend's toiletry pouch on X(X/@333maheshwariii)

“Pouch of my friend who has a package of 45 LPA. No doubt, men are very simple,’’ she wrote, accompanied by a crying emoji.

Take a look at her X post below:

The post quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), amassing over 3 lakh views. Many viewers found the contrast between a high salary and the basic self-care essentials amusing. Others could not help but contrast the self-care habits of men and women, claiming that a woman earning this much would be carrying a lot more in her toiletry pouch.

Reactions on social media

“Pouch rakh liya yahi badi baat hai (He uses a pouch. That alone is incredible),” quipped one person.

“Unnecessary kharcha. What's the use of pouch?” another joked, calling the pouch an avoidable expense. “Do men carry pouches?” a third asked.

A lot of people were much amused by the contents of the pouch and suggested even cheaper alternatives.

“Lux thoda premium ho gya Lifebuoy se bhi acha khasa kaam chl jata h (Lux is premium. Lifebuoy soap would have worked just as well),” a user said. “He didn’t need the Lux or the pouch,” an X user claimed.

Some accused the original poster of engagement farming, an accusation she flat-out denied. Responding to these accusations, Sakshi pointed out that she does not have an X Premium subscription, which means she cannot benefit monetarily from any engagement that her posts might get.