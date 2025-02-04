Toll workers in Gurugram smash car’s mirror, video of clash with cab driver goes viral

A chaotic scene unfolded at a toll plaza in Gurugram when a cab driver confronted toll workers for allegedly smashing his car's side mirror. The incident, captured on video and shared on X, shows the car owner questioning the act and accusing toll staff of issuing threats. The incident took place in Delhi, NCR.(X/@Gharkakalesh)

In the video, the man filming can be heard saying, "Shissa kisse puch ke tora?" (Who gave you permission to break this?) and claiming, "Ye bande mujhe marne ki dhamki de rhe" (These people are threatening to kill me).

The furious car owner adds, "Jitni salary hai utni hum tax dete hai" (We pay as much tax as your entire salary).

The situation escalated when one toll worker appeared to approach the man aggressively, seemingly trying to hit him. The car owner also mentioned the presence of MCD personnel at the scene.

Take a look at the video:

Online reactions to the video painted a grim picture of similar incidents in the region. One user commented, "Well, it is daily work in Gurgaon, Haryana," humorously speculating that toll workers might be venting personal frustrations.

Another user condemned the behaviour, stating, "Who gave these people the right? They are not the government. If they don’t pay for the damage, break the glass of their toll plaza."

Some viewers expressed concern about the violent tendencies displayed by toll workers, with one remarking, "They are threatening to kill; it’s only because of the video that we know."

One user wrote, “Looks like the mirror wasn’t the only thing that got smashed”

HT.com has not been able to independently verify the claims made in the video.