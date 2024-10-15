UK health minister proposes 'life-changing' weight loss jabs for unemployed to get them back to work

In a bold move to address rising obesity rates and their impact on the National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom's Health Minister Wes Streeting has proposed that weight loss jabs be offered to unemployed individuals. This suggestion, outlined in his column for the Telegraph, aims to assist people in returning to work while alleviating financial pressures on the NHS. UK Health Minister Wes Streeting proposed weight loss jabs for unemployed to boost employment and reduce NHS costs.(PA Media)

The burden of obesity on the NHS

Streeting highlighted the significant burden that "widening waistbands" are placing on the NHS, revealing that obesity-related issues cost the health service approximately £11 billion annually, surpassing the expenses incurred from smoking. In his piece, he noted, “Illness caused by obesity causes people to take an extra four sick days a year on average, while many others are forced out of work altogether.”

The Health Minister's comments coincided with the Government's announcement of a £279 million investment from pharmaceutical giant Lilly, made on the same day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted an international investment summit. This funding is expected to facilitate real-world trials evaluating the impact of weight loss jabs on worklessness.

Trial studies in Greater Manchester

The upcoming trials, conducted by Health Innovation Manchester and Lilly, aim to assess whether administering these medications can effectively reduce worklessness and influence NHS service utilisation. These studies will be centred in Greater Manchester, marking a significant step in understanding the intersection between health and employment.

Streeting stated, “The reforms this Government will put in place will open the NHS up to work much more closely with life sciences, to develop new, more effective treatments, and put NHS patients at the front of the queue.”

Life-changing potential of weight loss jabs

The Minister emphasised the monumental long-term benefits these drugs could bring in tackling obesity. “For many people, these weight-loss jabs will be life-changing, help them get back to work, and ease the demands on our NHS,” he added.

Nevertheless, Streeting reiterated the need for personal accountability, insisting that individuals must take "healthy living more seriously." He cautioned against an over-reliance on the NHS, stating, “The NHS can’t be expected to always pick up the tab for unhealthy lifestyles.”

