Delhi Police sub-inspector, who has PCOD, sheds 15 kg in less than three months after delivery

A Delhi Police sub-inspector faced a daunting challenge after giving birth to her son through C-section - shedding the weight she had gained during her pregnancy while grappling with PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease). At the time of delivery, she weighed 90 kg. Six months postpartum, she was at 84 kg and struggled to lose more weight due to her health conditions. She then consulted with a dietician and shed 15 kg in less than three months. Delhi Police sub-inspector Bhagyashri Dayma before and after 15 kg weight loss. (Special arrangement)

“Being a police officer, you cannot look saggy or overweight,” Bhagyashri Dayma, 31, told Hindustan Times, emphasising the professional pressure to maintain fitness. Her struggle was compounded by PCOD, a condition she had battled for the last 5-6 years. Initially, she tried shortcuts like weight loss pills, supplements, and intermittent fasting, only to realise their adverse side effects.

“I put on a lot of weight. There was a time when I stopped looking myself into the mirror,” she recalled.

However, the turning point for her was when she couldn’t lift her own child and was dependent on her in-laws for basic necessities due to the issues stemming from a slipped disc.

Determined to stay fit, Dayma began her weight loss journey on May 1. She maintained a balanced diet, avoided packaged and junk foods, cut on sugar, drank plenty of water and walked 10,000 steps daily. Although she found it challenging to follow it to the T, the results were transformative. “I don’t crave sugar now. I haven’t had tea for six months,” she shared.

She also noticed improvements in her menstrual cycle. Her facial hair were reduced, and her energy levels spiked up.

Her family kept her motivated throughout her weight loss journey. Her in-laws avoided food she wasn’t allowed to eat. Her father-in-law, Suresh Kumar Mishra, a former volleyball coach and an Arjuna awardee, motivated her to stay fit. The father-in-law and daughter-in-law duo often go out on morning walks together.

Although she is a vegan, she added paneer to her diet to fulfil her protein intake. Her daily meals consisted of almonds and walnuts with milk for breakfast, fruits for snacks, and meals of rotis, rice, curd, vegetables, and salad. This diet led to her glowing skin and significant weight loss. Inspired by her transformation, her husband now aims to lose weight as well.

The dietician’s “Back to basics” approach helped her lose weight and improve her skin.

“For postpartum mothers, keep a dietician for three months, and then you’ll get to know the drill,” she advised.

Dayma, who is posted at Wazirabad Police Station in North Delhi, further expressed, “Since police work 24/7, I eat food at home only and leave. And even if I have to eat out, I eat salad, fruit chaats, and avoid junk food,” reflecting on her journey saying that it was an amazing one.