Chinese woman’s 20 kg weight gain due to work stress sparks debate on 'overwork obesity'

A Chinese woman has reignited discussions about “overwork obesity” after revealing that work-related stress caused her to gain 20 kilogrammes in just one year. Ouyang Wenjing, a 24-year-old from Guangdong in southern China, shared her experience on the social media platform Xiaohongshu. Wenjing stated that her weight jumped from 60 kg to 80 kg during a year of gruelling work conditions. Chinese woman Ouyang Wenjing gained 20 kg in a year due to work stress. (Pixabay)

Wenjing described her employment as a “disaster” for both her psychological and physical well-being. Despite these claims, she chose not to reveal her employer’s name or the specific nature of her job. Her story has sparked renewed debate online about the impact of stress on weight gain, with many calling for increased awareness of the issue.

A new start: Life after quitting

In an interview with Star Video, Wenjing shared that she felt “much better” after quitting her job in June. The demanding work schedule, which often included long overtime hours and irregular shifts, led her to rely on takeaway meals for every meal. This unhealthy lifestyle contributed significantly to her weight gain.

Wenjing also reflected on her previous efforts to maintain a healthy weight. She revealed that during her time in secondary school, she weighed 105 kg. Over the following four years, she successfully shed 45 kg, but her recent job led her to regain a portion of that weight.

The science behind “overwork obesity”

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Wenjing is now working as a freelance weight reduction influencer, with a following of 41,000 on Xiaohongshu. She has since adjusted her diet, focusing on balanced meals with grains, proteins, and vegetables. Her commitment to a healthier lifestyle has paid off, with SCMP reporting that she lost 6 kg in a single month.

Chinese media outlet Health Times spoke with Zuo Xiaoxia, a physician at the People’s Liberation Army No 309 Hospital’s Nutrition Department, who explained that late meals, binge eating, and sleep deprivation often contribute to “overwork obesity.” Dr Zuo advised incorporating more vegetables and less meat into meals and recommended regular exercise to combat weight gain.

Workplace pressure and labour laws

Although Chinese labour laws stipulate that employees should not work more than 40 hours per week, many companies routinely violate these regulations.