Street vendor in China makes Amritsari kulcha, viral video wows Indian food lovers

Amritsar, a city celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, is also renowned for its vibrant and flavourful cuisine. Among its many culinary gems, Amritsari kulcha stands out as a fan favourite. This stuffed, buttery flatbread, filled with ingredients like potatoes, paneer, or mixed vegetables, has long been a beloved staple in India. Now, it appears that Amritsari kulcha's fame has crossed international borders, capturing the attention of food enthusiasts far from its birthplace. A video of a Chinese vendor in China making Amritsari kulcha has gone viral.(Instagram/@amritsarislive)

Chinese street vendor makes the Amritsari kulcha

The culinary journey of Amritsari kulcha reached new heights when a video from Shenzhen, China, went viral. Shared by the Instagram page Amritsar Is Live, the video features a Chinese street vendor expertly preparing Amritsari kulcha.

From rolling out the dough to stuffing it with a rich filling and garnishing it to perfection, the vendor’s craftsmanship mirrors the traditional methods seen in Amritsar. The caption accompanying the video reads, “In Shenzhen, China, we get to see Amritsari kulcha, famous dish of Amritsar.”

Indian food lovers react with enthusiasm

The video, which has amassed over 8 lakh views, has elicited a wave of reactions from Indian food lovers around the globe. The sight of this beloved dish being prepared in China has stirred up considerable excitement. Rajdeep Arora said, "But butter is missing" Gaganpreet Singh Malhotra, an enthusiastic viewer, commented, “Being an Amritsari, this is more authentic than 'Amritsari Kulcha from Delhi'.” Another viewer, Aarti Sharma, expressed her delight, saying, “It’s incredible to see our traditional food making waves internationally!”

Rajeev Patel shared his pride, noting, “This video makes me proud to see our culture and cuisine appreciated worldwide.” Priya Mehta also chimed in, stating, “I hope this inspires more people to explore and enjoy the diverse flavours of Indian cuisine.” Neelam Kapoor added, “It’s heartwarming to see how food connects us all, no matter where we are.”