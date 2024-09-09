Chinese man, 30, dies after 104 days of non-stop work with only 1 day off

In a case that underscores the dire consequences of overwork, a 30-year-old Chinese painter died of organ failure after enduring an intense 104-day work period with only one day of rest. According to the South China Morning Post, A'bao, who had been employed under a strict contract since February 2023, developed a severe pneumococcal infection that led to his death in June this year. A Chinese painter, A'bao, died from organ failure after a 104-day work stint with just one day off. The court found his employer 20% liable, awarding 400,000 yuan. (Pixabay)

Chinese man’s gruelling schedule

A'bao had agreed to work on a project in Zhoushan, a city in Zhejiang province, until January this year. His schedule was grueling, with him working daily from February to May, and only taking a brief respite on April 6. On May 25, A'bao fell ill and took a sick day, but his condition worsened rapidly. Three days later, his colleagues rushed him to the hospital where doctors diagnosed him with a lung infection and respiratory failure. Despite medical efforts, A'bao died a few days later.

Family seeks justice

Following A'bao's death, his family filed a lawsuit against his employer for gross negligence. The case gained traction when social security officials controversially ruled that his death could not be classified as a work-related injury, citing the timing of his death as a key factor. The family argued that the relentless work schedule and lack of rest directly contributed to A'bao's demise.

Employer's defense and legal ruling

The company contended that A'bao's workload was reasonable and that extra hours worked were voluntary. They also attributed his condition to pre-existing health issues and claimed he did not seek medical help promptly. However, the court ruled in favor of A'bao's family, holding the employer 20% accountable for his death. The verdict highlighted that the prolonged work period was a clear breach of Chinese Labour Law, which limits work to 8 hours per day and 44 hours per week.

The court awarded A'bao's family 400,000 yuan (approximately ₹47,19,036) in compensation, including 10,000 yuan for emotional distress. Despite the company's appeal, the original verdict was upheld in August, marking a significant step in addressing overwork issues in China.

The case has sparked a broader discussion on labor practices and workers' rights in China.