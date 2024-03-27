 Gen-Z employees in China are wearing ‘gross’ pyjamas to office. This is the reason behind the viral trend | Trending - Hindustan Times
Gen-Z employees in China are wearing ‘gross’ pyjamas to office. This is the reason behind the viral trend

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 27, 2024 03:46 PM IST

Gen-Z workers shared pics on Chinese social media platforms that show them dressed in casual clothes like sweatpants or sleepwear for the ‘gross’ pyjama trend.

Gen-Z employees in China are ditching traditional office attire for a new workplace trend. As per reports, an increasing number of people are dressing up in snug slumber wear and donning "gross" pyjamas while at work.

Under the ‘gross’ pyjama trend, many Gen-Z employees are opting for casual clothing options (Representational Image). (Unsplash/@Sincerely Media)
Under the ‘gross’ pyjama trend, many Gen-Z employees are opting for casual clothing options (Representational Image). (Unsplash/@Sincerely Media)

"I just want to wear whatever I want," Cindy Luo, a 30-year-old interior designer in Wuhan, Hubei province, told the New York Post. "I just don't think it's worth spending money to dress up for work since I'm just sitting there," Luo added.

What is the gross pyjamas trend?

As per the New York Post, people have been flooding the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu with visuals of them working while wearing "gross outfits at work". People are seen working while wearing sleepwear, sweatpants, and similar casual clothing items.

What prompted this office trend?

This trend is seen as a response to the "breakneck rat race of previous generations", reported the New York Post. It signifies how the present generation of employees favours a "more easygoing, uncomplicated life".

As per the outlet, Gen-Z employees also want to show that their outfits don't reflect their abilities or capabilities to do their work.

"It's the progress of the times," Xiao Xueping, a psychologist in Beijing, told the outlet about this new office clothing trend.

