China gets a taste of 'India's finest' alcohol as Indian embassy holds whisky tasting event

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 27, 2024 03:29 PM IST

The official X handle of India in China shared about the whisky tasting event on the microblogging platform. They also posted pictures from the gathering.

The Indian embassy in Beijing, China, hosted a whisky tasting event earlier this month. At the event, the embassy introduced seven different kinds of whiskies from different Indian brands. These whiskies were paired with traditional Indian delicacies. The official X handle of India in China shared about the event on the microblogging platform and also posted pictures from the gathering.

Snapshot of the whisky tasting event in embassy of India in Beijing. (X/@EOIBeijing)

"On March 5, Embassy of India in Beijing hosted a remarkable Indian Whisky Tasting Event featuring 7 exceptional whiskies from Amrut, Paul John, and Indri. A step towards introducing more of India's finest to the world!" wrote India in China in the post. (Also Read: Why is China provoking India over Arunachal Pradesh?)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They also shared, "The event, inaugurated by Ambassador Mr. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, welcomed the whisky experts as well as enthusiasts of China to taste seven exceptional Indian whiskies. The tasting was followed by a dinner featuring Indian delicacies that perfectly complemented the whiskies."

In the images shared, you can see Mr. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, speaking about the event. In another pictures, people can also be seen tasting different kinds of whiskies.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on March 27. Since being posted, the initial tweet has received more than 5,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: India backs Philippines’ national sovereignty, says Jaishankar; China bristles)

Check out how X users reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "With Indian whiskey comes the quintessential chakhana! That's how you know this was an Indian event."

A second said, "Great. You should have also added GianChand Single Malt Whisky."

"China has a long history of liquor and wine, older than Europe," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Love this! Now that’s the diplomacy I can get behind."

