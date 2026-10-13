UK man grows world's heaviest pumpkin, weighing 1,295 kg, earns Guinness World Records title

A British pumpkin grower has set a new world record after growing a pumpkin weighing 1,295.8 kg, making it heavier than a white rhinoceros. Ian Paton, a plant nursery owner from Hampshire, UK, achieved the feat with his giant pumpkin, named Bagheera, which was officially recognised at a weigh-off event on October 3, 2026.

Bagheera, Ian Paton's record-breaking pumpkin. (Guinness World Records)

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The achievement comes a year after Ian and his twin brother, Stuart, set the previous record with another enormous pumpkin. This time, Ian took on the challenge alone, spending hours tending to his plants to grow an even heavier giant.

How Ian Paton broke the world record

According to the official website of Guinness World Records, Bagheera weighed 1,295.8 kg (2,856 lb 12.8 oz) at the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth weigh-off in Wargrave, Berkshire. The pumpkin was named after the black panther in Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, following a suggestion from Ian's son.

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{{^usCountry}} Gerald Short, a certified judge at the event, described the pumpkin as an extraordinary specimen. The record-breaking gourd surpassed the previous record of 1,278.8 kg, set by Ian and Stuart in October 2025 with a pumpkin named Muggle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gerald Short, a certified judge at the event, described the pumpkin as an extraordinary specimen. The record-breaking gourd surpassed the previous record of 1,278.8 kg, set by Ian and Stuart in October 2025 with a pumpkin named Muggle. {{/usCountry}}

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The brothers had spent more than 50 years growing giant pumpkins together. While Stuart retired from the competition after their long-awaited world record, Ian decided to continue.

How he grew a pumpkin heavier than a white rhino

Growing Bagheera was no small task. Ian told Guinness World Records that he spent up to six hours a day tending to his pumpkin patch for two months, describing the experience as more demanding because he was growing alone.

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The UK's summer heatwaves also presented challenges, with greenhouse temperatures reaching 40°C. However, Ian's practice of growing pumpkins under cover helped protect the plants and extend their growing season. During the hottest periods, the plants received up to 590 litres of water a day.

Ian said a pumpkin could grow from the size of a golf ball to its enormous final size in just 120 days, gaining as much as 32 kg a day.

Ian Paton's next goal is a 3,000-pound pumpkin

Bagheera is not the only giant pumpkin Ian grew this year. Another specimen, named Baloo, weighed 1,258 kg at the Malvern Autumn Show in September, making it the second-heaviest pumpkin recorded at the time.

Meanwhile, Muggle still holds the record for the largest pumpkin by circumference, measuring 649.8 cm. Bagheera's circumference is 596.9 cm.

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Ian has no plans to stop growing giant pumpkins. He told Guinness World Records, “I want to carry on. I really want to grow a 3,000-lb pumpkin.”

With more than 2,600 seeds harvested from Bagheera, the grower has plenty of opportunities to pursue his next ambitious target. The record-breaking pumpkin is scheduled to be displayed at Sunnyfields Farm near Southampton until the end of October.