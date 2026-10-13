67-year-old Chinese woman spends life savings on Antarctica trip after cancer diagnosis, later finds tumour has shrunk

A 67-year-old woman from southwestern China decided to fulfil her dream of photographing penguins after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Rather than immediately undergoing surgery, Wang Ying spent her savings on a month-long expedition to Antarctica, one of the most remote places on Earth. Wang Ying’s tumour had shrunk after her Antarctica trip. (South China Morning Post)

Chinese woman chooses Antarctica trip after cancer diagnosis Wang, an amateur wildlife photographer who has photographed more than 1,200 bird species, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2013 while preparing to retire from her job as a school administrator in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province.

Doctors urged her to undergo surgery immediately, according to the Shanghai Morning Post. However, the diagnosis prompted Wang to reflect on how she wanted to spend her time.

“If I were to die, I wished to die somewhere far away. I absolutely did not want to have surgery,” she recalled.

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Wang decided to travel to Antarctica to photograph penguins, a passion she had pursued for decades. The month-long expedition cost 150,000 yuan, or approximately $22,000. Since her savings fell short, her mother helped cover the remaining expenses, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Photographer braves freezing conditions to capture penguins During the expedition, Wang had one particular photograph in mind: a mother penguin feeding her chick. Even as other tourists left the icy landscape, she remained outdoors despite temperatures of minus 10 degrees Celsius, gale-force winds and heavy snowfall.

Her patience eventually paid off when she captured the moment a mother penguin returned from fishing to feed her chick.

“I took pictures of this precious moment. I was so happy! Seeing them walk together and look for their home, I felt very touched,” Wang was quoted as saying by SCMP.

The experience became a cherished memory, but what followed after her return was equally surprising.

Tumour shrinks after return from Antarctica When Wang visited the hospital for a follow-up examination, doctors found that her tumour had shrunk compared with the previous check-up a month earlier. They told her that surgery was not necessary at that time, although she needed to continue monitoring her condition.

The news renewed Wang’s hope and strengthened her determination to live life on her own terms.

Since then, she has dedicated her time and pension to wildlife photography, travelling to more than 30 countries and investing in advanced camera equipment. She also plans to visit the United States, Peru and several African countries.

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“After travelling to many places and seeing a variety of things, I have come to terms with changes in life. I won’t make a fuss about some issues now,” Wang said, according to SCMP.

Wang's experience does not mean that travelling made her tumour shrink. However, her journey shows how following a lifelong dream can bring hope and a sense of purpose during difficult times.