Friday, Jan 17, 2025
UK man wins 80 crore lottery jackpot, returns to work fixing drains the next day

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 17, 2025 06:25 PM IST

UK man won ₹80 crore in the jackpot. Despite his fortune, he returned to work unclogging drains the next day.

In a heartwarming story of life-changing fortune, 20-year-old trainee gas engineer from Carlisle has won a staggering £7.5 million ( 79.58 crore) Lotto jackpot. What makes his victory even more remarkable is the journey leading to it—James Clarkson had won £120 ( 12,676) on the National Lottery over Christmas and decided to reinvest his winnings in more tickets.

UK man won <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 crore Lotto jackpot but stayed grounded, returning to work unclogging drains the next day despite his massive win. (X)
(Also read: Employee wins 7.14 crore lottery at company event, asked to return the prize money)

A shocking morning revelation

James shared his extraordinary moment with The Metro, recounting how he discovered his life-altering win. “I was at my girlfriend’s house and got up early to check the snowfall. That’s when I saw a message on the National Lottery app saying I’d won. I thought it was a dream,” he said.

Uncertain about the message, James called his father for reassurance. “He calmly told me to come home so we could check together,” he explained. By 9 am, James and his family—his mum Becky, dad Stephen, and brother Thomas—were huddled around the phone as he called the National Lottery helpline.

“They confirmed it was the winning ticket,” James said. “I think I just started laughing. It felt surreal.”

Family celebrations and a humble roast dinner

News of James’ monumental win spread quickly among his close-knit family. The day was filled with visits to share the joyous announcement with loved ones. The celebrations culminated in a family gathering at his grandparents’ house, where they enjoyed roast beef and champagne.

(Also read: US woman bags over 40 lakh lottery jackpot with numbers she saw in a dream)

“I have a big family, and we’re all close. It was amazing to celebrate together,” James said.

Back to work the very next day

Despite the overnight transformation in his financial status, James remains committed to his work. By Monday morning, he was back on the job, unclogging drains in the freezing cold.

“It was a bit grim, but that’s reality,” he said, adding, “I’m too young to stop working. I want to stay grounded.”

