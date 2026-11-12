UK town mayor apologises after political rival flags being cropped out of official photo

Bridgwater Mayor Leigh Redman apologised after posting a Remembrance Sunday photograph that digitally edited out a political rival. Conservative councillor Diogo Rodrigues called the move "insensitive" after noticing he had been erased from the image shared on the official mayoral Facebook page and used in a town council press release. In response, Labour councillor Redman offered his sincere apologies, stating he had not intended to cause offence.

The political rival is also the former mayor of the same town, Bridgwater. (Facebook/Diogo Rodrigues)

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It all started when Rodrigues shared on Facebook: “I see the Mayor of Bridgwater has erased me from this photo taken at the Remembrance Sunday service, which has been shared on the official Bridgwater Town Mayor Facebook page.”

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Rodrigues, who was also former mayor of the English town, continued, “For the avoidance of doubt, I was very much there, as you can see from the original photo below.”

He added, “I find it particularly insensitive that he would do this to a Remembrance Sunday photograph, and I would welcome a public explanation and an apology.”

Mayor apologises:

In a public post on social media, the mayor issued an apology, claiming he was unaware the photo had been edited.

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{{^usCountry}} The mayor wrote, “I apologise for any offence and upset caused to Cllr Rodrigues by a photograph shared following Remembrance Sunday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor wrote, “I apologise for any offence and upset caused to Cllr Rodrigues by a photograph shared following Remembrance Sunday.” {{/usCountry}}

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He stated, “I recognise the importance of the occasion and regret that the post has become a distraction from what should be a day of remembrance and respect.”

Rodrigues told the BBC that he had no idea who had edited out his picture or why. However, he claimed that Redman was the only one who had access to the Bridgwater Town Mayor Facebook page, the profile where the picture was posted.

Further, while talking about his political rivalry, Rodrigues stated that he doesn’t have “any beef” with anyone.

"I said no. I've got no beef with anyone,” the former mayor told the outlet. He continued, “Clearly we have different political views but something like Remembrance Service, you put political views aside so I have no idea what the intention was.”

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He further criticised the incident by saying, “I think it was a stupid act.”

Diogo Rodrigues became the Mayor of Bridgwater on May 12, 2018 and was the UK’s first ever Portuguese mayor. His mayoral year ended around May 2019. Leigh Redman has served as the town’s mayor on three separate occasions. His latest term began in 2026.

What is Remembrance Sunday?

Each year, on the second Sunday of November, the UK honours British service members who lost their lives in wars and other military conflicts since the start of World War I.