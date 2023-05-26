US man quit his job to live in a treehouse in Hawaiian jungle

In this fast-paced modern lives, there are moments when we yearn for a respite, a chance to reconnect with nature. While vacations and short getaways offer temporary relief, maintaining a connection with nature amid our routine poses its challenges. However, an individual from Northern California embraced a remarkable transformation in his lifestyle, driven by a deep desire to safeguard nature. Man from USA left his job to live in a treehouse.(Instagram/@Robert Breton)

35-year-old Robert Breton was a supermarket cashier in Northern California reported The Metro. However, he wanted to 'preserve nature as a whole' and started living remotely in 2011. Breton travelled throughout the US in his van and finally decided to settle in Hawaii.

Breton bought the land using the earnings he made through TikTok. It took him two years to build his 200-sq foot treehouse. "The tree house is my living space and I have a bedroom, kitchen, living room, and bathroom. It’s definitely liveable, beautiful, and functional – I collect rainwater off the roof to drink and it flows into the kitchen and bathroom. I’ve also got solar panels for electricity, I use it for my kitchen and wi-fi to make TikToks – I don’t miss a thing from my old life really," Breton told The Metro.

Breton also regularly shares videos and pictures of him from his treehouse. Take a look at one of his videos here where he shared how he lives entirely on rainwater.

