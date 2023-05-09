Woman lost in Australia’s forest for 5 days survives on a bottle of wine and lollipops

A woman’s incredible survival story who was stranded in Australia’s forest for five days is going viral on the Internet. The 48-year-old woman, Lillian, survived on a bottle of wine and lollipops. Victoria Police reported that Lillian’s vehicle was stuck in mud after she took a wrong turn and reached a dead-end road. Since there was no mobile coverage in the area, Lillian could not request assistance. After Lillian failed to make her daily call to her loved ones, they became concerned and alerted the authorities. This lead to extensive police searches that eventually led to her location. The woman, who survived on a bottle of wine and lollipops after being stuck in Australia’s forest for five days, used her car’s heater overnight to keep herself warm. (Twitter/@VictoriaPolice)

Also Read: Woman demands full refund from photographer after divorce

“Lillian was found a good 60 kilometers away from the nearest town, and due to health issues, she was unable to try and walk for help, so stayed with her car,” Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said in an official statement.

The statement further adds, “She was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water. The only liquid Lillian, who doesn’t drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through. While she couldn’t move her car, she was able to use the heater overnight give her some warmth.”

The Victoria Police even shared aerial footage of the region where the Lillian was found with the caption, “See the moment Air Wing located a woman, who was missing for five days in dense bushland. Yesterday afternoon, Air Wing were conducting a sweep of the hilly terrain when they spotted Lillian’s car at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland.”

The clip opens to show Lillian waving at a helicopter. Soon, a police van arrives on the scene. As the video progresses, the officers can be seen approaching Lillian and leading her to the van. She was later taken to a hospital for medical observation and treatment of dehydration.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared on May 6, the tweet has collected over one lakh views. Additionally, it has raked a plethora of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“Oh how wonderful to see such good news. I think I would have hugged the Police officers. So glad Lillian is in safe hands now,” posted an individual. Another added, “Emotional video to watch, What a wonderful job you all did.” “These sort of stories make me so happy, an antidote to the other stuff that bombards us. Well done Victoria police and everyone who helped find Lillian,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Wow! Having been on a few land searches! you can’t describe the feeling of finding someone and returning them to their loved one. Congratulations to the Vic Police and the search teams.” “Smart for Lillian to have stayed with her car,” commented a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON