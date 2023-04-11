US nanny’s confusion about Hindi word ‘beta’ irks people

It is not uncommon for different languages to have similar-sounding words but with varied meanings. This viral video shared on Instagram captures a situation where a US nanny, working for an Indian family, got confused about the word “beta.” She confused the Hindi word for endearment with its English meaning that means passive or submissive. The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the US nanny who got confused by the Hindi word ‘beta’.(Instagram/@mondayswithmohan)

Chicago-based Anip Patel shared the video on Instagram. They shared the video along with a few laughing out loud emoticons. The video opens to show a woman explaining how she used to work for an Indian family with a little kid. She then goes on to explain that the grandparents of the kid would often use the word “beta” while interacting with the child’s parents. The nanny also explains that initially she thought it’s rude and wondered who the “alpha” is.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of comments from people. Most shared how the video left them irked. They argued that the person could have easily searched the Internet for knowing more about the word.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Is this a joke or do all English speaking people assume all foreigners secretly speak English among themselves and our languages are only pretend,” commented an Instagram user. “You could have just googled it instead of being dramatic about it,” expressed another. “First of all STOP assuming everything, including indigenous languages. Stop assuming you know everything,” posted a third.

A few also argued in favour of the woman. Just like this individual who added, “Why is everyone being mean in the comments? It was a funny incident that she felt like sharing. If you don't find it funny then skip scrolling.”

Some also took the route of hilarity while reacting. “I'm crying. It's all in the pronunciation. It changes the meaning of the word completely,” shared another. What are your thoughts on the video?

