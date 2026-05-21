Arvind Jain, IITian founder of $7.2 billion company, says AI will never replace single employee

At a time when more and more tech companies are carrying out AI-driven layoffs, one Silicon Valley founder says that artificial intelligence will never replace a single worker. Arvind Jain, the founder and CEO of AI-powered enterprise search platform Glean, says that no roles will be eliminated due to AI — at least not yet. Arvind Jain is the founder and CEO of Glean

‘AI will never replace humans’ “I don’t think AI—or actually, for me, hopefully forever, too—AI never replaces any human, and it just actually augments us, enables us, allows us to do higher quality work,” Jain said onstage at Fortune’s Workplace Innovation Summit.

“There are many who will talk about [whether] you can replace this role with AI, or that role with AI. But practically we work with the largest enterprises in the world, and we’re not seeing any role getting eliminated—not today,” added the Indian-origin entrepreneur.

Jain’s predictions about the future of the workforce are different from the general opinion in business circles. Dario Amodei, the chief executive of Anthropic, has repeatedly warned that artificial intelligence could eliminate up to half of white-collar jobs in the coming years.

(Also read: Anthropic CEO's chilling prediction: Dario Amodei says ‘we're 6-12 months away' from AI doing what software engineers do)

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, too, has similarly said AI-driven efficiencies may lead to job cuts, while also backing locally led efforts to prevent companies from carrying out mass layoffs in the name of AI. Meanwhile, Jim Farley has cautioned that AI could replace “literally half” of white-collar workers in the United States, Fortune reported.

Who is Arvind Jain? Arvind Jain is the Indian-American founder and CEO of Glean. He is based in Palo Alto, California.

Jain holds a degree in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. After IIT, he went on to pursue a master’s degree in the same subject from the University of Washington.

He started his career with Microsoft in 1997, where he spent two years.

Before founding Glean, Jain spent over 10 years at Google as a Distinguished Engineer, working on products including Google Search, Maps, and YouTube.

In 2014, Jain co-founded Rubrik, a cloud data management and cybersecurity company that later became one of Silicon Valley’s prominent enterprise tech firms.

He launched Glean in 2019 to solve a major workplace problem: helping employees quickly find information scattered across company apps and documents.

Glean’s valuation has surged rapidly under him. The startup was valued at about $1 billion in 2022, then $2.2 billion in early 2024, $4.6 billion later that year, and reportedly reached a $7.2 billion valuation in 2025.