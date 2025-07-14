Azealia Banks leaks Conor McGregor's nudes he allegedly sent her in DMs: ‘This is haram’

Conor McGregor is making headlines again. But this time, it was over shocking claims made by rapper Azealia Banks. The 34-year-old has accused the UFC fighter of sending her nude pictures of himself without her consent. In a now-viral post shared on X, formerly Twitter, she shared the screenshot of his X-rated message, issuing a stern warning. Azealia Banks accuses Conor McGregor of sending her X-rated photos(Instagram)

Azealia Banks claims Conor McGregor sent her nudes

Azealia Banks claimed that McGregor sent her inappropriate photos on Instagram DM without her permission, per Toronto Sun. Sharing screenshots of the DM, Banks said, “How are you going to send a b**ch some crooked d**k pics and then threaten her not to tell? Conor McGregor, ni**a, do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM.”

In a follow-up post, she added, “Like, how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d**k then threaten me not to tell???? Honey… Aren’t you trying to be the president of Ireland? What is it giving, fam? Use some f**king sunscreen, damn.”

According to Banks, McGregor messaged her on Instagram, but she never accepted the request. The post comes days after McGregor, who is engaged to Dee Devlin, was spotted kissing a mystery woman. In the pictures shared on X, the 5-time champion was seen lounging, drinking, and hugging the woman.

Dee Devlin shows support for Conor McGregor

Despite the drama, Dee Devlin appeared unfazed. On McGregor’s birthday, she posted a sweet message on Instagram. He turned 37 on July 14. She also shared happy photos from the family album featuring their four children: Conor Jr., Croía, Rían, and Mack. For now, fans are watching closely as the controversy continues to unfold.

FAQs:

1. What happened with Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is facing controversy after rapper Azealia Banks accused him of sending her unsolicited nude photos. This comes shortly after viral beach photos showed him kissing a mystery woman, fueling cheating rumors.

2. How many children does Conor McGregor have?

Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin share four children: Conor Jack Jr., Croía, Rían, and Mack.

3. How much is Conor McGregor worth now?

Conor McGregor's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $200 million, though recent legal troubles and lost endorsements could affect his future income.