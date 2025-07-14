Conor McGregor reacts amid backlash over ‘kissing mystery woman’ as fiancé Dee Devlin breaks silence

Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin have spoken out after pictures of the Irishman seemingly "kissing" a different woman surfaced on social media. Conor McGregor with the mystery woman

McGregor, 37, has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The former two-weight UFC champion got into a physical argument with a man in an Ibiza night club last month, and he was highly criticized for hitting the patron.

This incident occurred just months after the Irishman was found guilty in November 2024 of assaulting Nikita Hand six years ago in a hotel in Dublin.

On July 13, the Sun reported that McGregor, who has been engaged to Devlin for 16 years, was seen “kissing a mystery woman” on a beach.

Following the news, Devlin on Monday sent McGregor a message on social media message as he turned 34. She wished McGregor a happy birthday instead of bringing up the alleged kiss.

With a number of pictures of the two, Devlin wrote, “Happy Birthday to the person who always keeps Dee entertained and makes her smile.”

The duo met each other as teens in 2008 and have been engaged since 2020. They have four children together.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner net worth 2025: All about Wimbledon champion's earnings, Alfa Romeo cars, luxury Monte Carlo apartment

Conor McGregor faces flak

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to the viral pictures and videos of McGregor, with one writing: “In yet another scandal for the Irishman, the pair were sighted packing on the PDA in full sight of other beachgoers.”

“Dee Devlin is the thickest woman in Ireland!” another commented.

“Sometimes I wonder why Dee is still with him obviously for the money,” a third person said.

Conor McGregor breaks silence on ‘kissing’ incident

Within hours of the photos showing him seemingly “kissing” another lady went viral, McGregor made a post on social media.

“I will drag Taoiseach of house and home if the greater public of Ireland’s wishes (YOUR WISHES) are not met. Who’s the Taoiseach, it won’t matter. Ireland, PUT ME TO WORK! 7 years, I am yours. Vote McGregor,” he wrote.

When McGregor spoke about Devlin

In a couple of years, the 37-year-old McGregor moved from being unemployed to a multimillionaire and the biggest star in the UFC. Notably, Devlin has helped McGregor through the ups and downs of both his mixed martial arts career and life.

In 2015, McGregor made a statement on Devlin: “My girlfriend has been there since the start.”

“She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today."