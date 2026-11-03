Billionaire CEO works in modest office while interns enjoy stunning Central Park views at Manhattan headquarters

Billionaire CEO Marc Rowan of Apollo Global Management has an unusually modest office compared with the workspace occupied by the firm's interns, who enjoy sweeping views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline in New York City.

Apollo Global Management's official document shows CEO Marc Rowan's modest office alongside the interns' workspace overlooking Central Park in Manhattan. (Apollo Global Management)

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The contrast has attracted attention after the investment firm shared photographs of the two workspaces in a document explaining its corporate culture.

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According to a Fortune report published on November 2, Apollo places little emphasis on traditional corporate hierarchies, including the size and location of employees' offices.

Interns enjoy stunning views of Central Park

According to Apollo Global Management's official document, What Makes Apollo Apollo (page 36), the company's interns work in an office overlooking Central Park, with expansive views of Manhattan.

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{{^usCountry}} The document features two photographs placed side by side, highlighting the difference between the workspaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The document features two photographs placed side by side, highlighting the difference between the workspaces. {{/usCountry}}

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One photograph, labelled "Marc's office", shows a relatively compact room with a desk, two chairs, glass partitions and a window overlooking neighbouring buildings.

The second photograph, labelled "Our interns' office", shows computer workstations positioned near large windows offering striking views of Central Park's greenery and surrounding skyscrapers.

The comparison illustrates the firm's approach to workplace hierarchy, where seniority does not necessarily determine who receives the most impressive office.

Apollo's official website lists its global headquarters at 9 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019. However, the document does not specify the exact floor of the interns' workspace.

Apollo's unusual approach to workplace hierarchy

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The photographs appear in a section titled "Flat and Informal", which outlines the company's philosophy towards workplace culture.

"If you’re concerned about where you’re sitting or the size of your office, Apollo is not your firm," the company states.

Apollo also emphasises that employees should be comfortable challenging senior colleagues and contributing ideas regardless of their position.

The document discourages unnecessary bureaucracy and encourages workers to focus on judgement, collaboration and performance rather than titles or privileges.

Company also takes a relaxed approach to dress codes

Apollo's unconventional workplace philosophy extends beyond office arrangements.

According to Fortune, the firm does not impose rigid expectations about everyday office clothing, instead encouraging employees to dress appropriately for different professional situations.

Its guidance on attire is summed up in three words: "Match the moment."

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Rowan, who co-founded Apollo in 1990, is among Wall Street's wealthiest executives. Forbes lists him as a billionaire.