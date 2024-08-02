 Zerodha billionaire Nithin Kamath's impressive push-up challenge with colleagues. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Zerodha billionaire Nithin Kamath's impressive push-up challenge with colleagues. Watch

ByHT Trending Desk
Aug 02, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Nithin Kamath, a vocal advocate of fitness, had earlier challenged Zerodha employees to set a daily activity goal on fitness trackers.

Zerodha CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath, a vocal advocate of fitness, took part in an impromptu workout session with his colleagues recently.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath participated in a quick workout session at the Rainmatter office. (X/@Nithin0dha)
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath participated in a quick workout session at the Rainmatter office. (X/@Nithin0dha)

The session was conducted as part of a collaboration between Zerodha’s venture capital fund and incubator, Rainmatter, and Sisters In Sweat, a sport and wellness community for women.

"Impromptu AMRAP workout when @sistersinsweat.in were at work. 1 min x pushups," Kamath said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Watch the video of Nithin Kamath doing push-ups with his colleagues:

Nithin Kamath, 44, and younger brother Nikhil Kamath are among the youngest billionaires in India, according to Forbes Billionaires List 2024. Nithin Kamath has a net worth of $4.7 billion.

In February this year, Kamath had revealed that he had suffered a mild stroke.

"Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," he had said. He made his first public appearance since the health setback at the Zero1 Fest.

