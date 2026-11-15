California restaurant reinstalls plaque marking Nvidia's founding, says 'history deserves to be preserved'

A California restaurant reinstalled a plaque honouring former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after briefly removing it amid an extramarital affair scandal. Denny’s, where Huang once worked as a teenager, announced on Friday that it was putting the plaque back, just a day after it was removed, NBC News reported.

The plaque was originally presented to Jensen Huang on September 26, 2023. (blogs.nvidia.com)

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The plaque, presented in September 2023, commemorates the booth at the restaurant where Huang and his co-founders discussed the idea that eventually became Nvidia, one of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

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In a statement, Denny’s said, “We’re reinstalling the plaque recognizing the conversations at Denny’s that helped launch NVIDIA. Jensen Huang started at Denny’s as a dishwasher. Years later, he and his co-founders gathered in one of our booths to discuss the idea that became NVIDIA. The plaque commemorates that shared history,” as per NBC News.

“America’s Diner has long been a place where people and ideas come together, and that history deserves to be preserved,” the company added.

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{{^usCountry}} The plaque was originally presented to Huang on September 26, 2023, by Denny’s CEO Kelli Valade. Its inscription reads, “Denny’s dedicates this booth to Nvidia. The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congratulations, Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plaque was originally presented to Huang on September 26, 2023, by Denny’s CEO Kelli Valade. Its inscription reads, “Denny’s dedicates this booth to Nvidia. The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congratulations, Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Nvidia employees praise Jensen Huang amid affairs row: 'Jensen built far more than NVIDIA')

Jensen Huang's journey

Jensen Huang got his first job at a Denny’s restaurant in Portland when he was 15. He worked as a dishwasher, busboy and waiter before going on to co-found Nvidia in 1993.

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During the 2023 ceremony, Valade praised Huang’s journey and said his story would continue to inspire people. “This is a place where we fuel ideas. Your story is so inspiring it will continue to inspire people at Denny’s,” she told him while presenting the plaque, according to a blog post.

Huang also recalled his early days at the restaurant and the lessons he learnt while working there. “Denny’s has taught me so many lessons,” he said, adding that he had worked as a dishwasher, busboy and waiter. “No one can carry more coffee cups than I can.”

He also revealed that he had his first hamburger and milkshake at Denny’s. Recalling the restaurant’s free coffee, Huang joked, “It had all the coffee you could drink, and no one could chase you out.”

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(Also Read: Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit triggers AI meme wave powered by the very chips he built)

Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s president, CEO and board member following revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, one of which involved a woman accused of spying for China.

The 63-year-old reportedly had an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies have assessed to be linked to Chinese intelligence. Reports have linked him to other women, including Nvidia vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell. A Reuters report published hours after his reported exit also claimed that Huang had a third intimate relationship with another unnamed Nvidia employee.

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Following his departure, Nvidia appointed CFO Colette Kress as the company’s interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.