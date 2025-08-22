Charles Haywood says ‘India has no truly major accomplishments’, founder trashes his claims with facts

An Indian entrepreneur lashed out at an American influencer over a post questioning India’s achievements in modern times. Dilip Kumar listed some historic moments to counter Charles Haywood’s allegations that India has no "major accomplishments". American influencer Charles Haywood (L) and Indian entrepreneur Dilip Kumar (R). (X/@TheWorthyHouse, @kmr_dilip)

How did it all start?

“Has a single (subcontinent) Indian ever accomplished anything of truly major note in the modern period, in any field? I can't think of one. Nor can Grok. Seems odd, given there are 1.5 billion of them, and we're told we need to accept endless waves of them for their ‘talent’,” Haywood wrote on X.

How did the Indian founder react?

Venture capitalist Dilip Kumar reacted to Haywood by tweeting about some of India's prominent achievements. “ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 landed on the Moon’s south pole in 2023 and India is the first nation ever to do so. NASA hasn’t. UPI processes 10B+ transactions monthly in India. The US is still figuring out realtime payments,” Kumar wrote.

“Btw, in the modern period you asked? 4 Indians got Nobel Prize. Amartya Sen (1998, Economics). Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (2009, Chemistry). Kailash Satyarthi (2014, Peace), Abhijit Banerjee (2019, Economics),” he continued, adding, “When you can’t see obvious contributions, it says less about Indians and more about your filters.”

Social media is furious:

While people backed Kumar’s tweet, many expressed anger towards Haywood. An individual wrote, “The more the hate, the better the payout. Honestly, we shouldn't even bother.”

Another posted, “You should never counter these morons. The total sum of contributions by Indians far exceeds any known human population. Let’s just keep our heads down and build a great future for our kids.” A third expressed, “Why do you think he deserves your response? Is he someone worth responding to?”

Who is Charles Haywood?

He is an American businessman known for his far-right blog and commentary. He has authored The Worthy House, which, according to Haywood’s official website, includes writings related “in some way to reality-based human flourishing in the post-liberal future.”

Who is Dilip Kumar?

Kumar, who completed his B.Tech from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, started his career as an engagement manager. Over the years, he has worked in various roles and also co-founded his own startups. He works with Zerodha-backed venture fund Rainmatters, which invests in healthcare products by Indian entrepreneurs.