‘You want Google output at $8,000 per year?’: Indian techie lashes out at US clients, asks them to ‘chill’

A viral Reddit post has reignited debate around outsourcing culture and work expectations in the Indian tech industry. A techie lashed out at American clients claiming that they expect Indians to deliver global-level performance in low salaries. An Indian techie’s post addressed to American clients outsourcing work has gone viral. (Unsplash/yasmina)

“To my American friends who outsource to India, please chill,” the techie wrote. The man continued, “The average new IT grad here makes ₹7 LPA (~$8,000/year). Yet we’re expected to perform at Google-level output, on that salary. Time zones, endless meetings, last-minute deadlines, we’re dealing with it all too.”

The techie continued that “mutual respect and realistic expectations matter” in work. He further urged the US clients to stop constant pressure and instead build partnerships. In an edit, he added, “The problem lies with the Indian manager.”

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

The post prompted mixed reactions, as not everyone agreed with the Reddit user. Many suggested that the issues lie with the middle management or the outsourcing company rather than the American clients.

An individual posted, “More than Americans, what I think is Indians living in America should understand this more.” Another added, “Always the Indians trying to prove something to the Americans. I had a change of manager from a US guy to an Indian guy, and god, I tell you that guy started to micromanage everything as the project was not running successfully. He started to micromanage by matching Jira hours to time sheet hours.”

A third expressed, “It's not them. Indian companies lie to foreign clients and sell you to them as a 5-year experienced dev, even if you are just a fresher with 6 months internship/training.” A fourth wrote, “7LPA is your salary, but what does your company bill your client? Let's say the company bills 20 LPA in your name. So the client will expect an output worth 20 LPA. I have seen junior devs being presented as senior devs to get higher billing hours. So the expectation set by our Indian companies is high.”