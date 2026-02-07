Donald Trump’s 2015 tweet about intern’s ‘accidental’ retweet resurfaces amid Obama video row

A nearly decade-old tweet by Donald Trump has resurfaced on social media, gaining fresh traction amid the ongoing Obama video row. The 2015 post, in which Trump attributed a controversial retweet to a "young intern", has been widely circulated by social media users. Donald Trump’s old post has prompted a serious discussion on X. (AFP)

What is the recent row? A video was posted on President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account and stayed online for nearly 12 hours before being deleted amid massive backlash. The video depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Also Read: Donald Trump condemns video depicting Obamas as apes but refuses to apologise: ‘I didn’t make a mistake’

The White House initially rejected "fake outrage" over the video. However, it was later labelled as an error by a staff member. "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down," a White House official told AFP.

Trump, while speaking to the media, condemned the video but blamed a staffer for posting it. When asked if he would apologise, the president said, “I didn’t make a mistake.”