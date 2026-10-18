Elon Musk allegedly reduced Ashley St Clair's child support from $100,000 to $20,000 after she revealed their son

Billionaire Elon Musk allegedly slashed monthly child support payments to his former partner Ashley St. Clair by $80,000 (around ₹76 lakh) after she publicly revealed that she had given birth to their son.

Ashley St Clair claimed Musk may have more children than publicly known.

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Citing a new documentary titled ‘Musk’, Page Six reported that Ashley, 28, claimed that she was initially offered $15 million and $100,000 a month in child support in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that would keep her relationship with the billionaire secret - a deal she previously said she could not “in good conscience” sign. The 28-year-old also said that she turned down the deal because she didn’t want her then newborn, Romulus St. Clair, to “feel like he’s a secret”.

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Now, in the new documentary, Ashley claimed that Musk reduced her monthly child support payments to $40,000 after she refused to sign the NDA. She alleged that the payments were subsequently cut to $20,000 after she publicly revealed their son in February 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Ashley said that Musk was “kind” until their son was born, adding, “It was almost as if he didn’t show a certain side of himself until after I had our baby.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashley said that Musk was “kind” until their son was born, adding, “It was almost as if he didn’t show a certain side of himself until after I had our baby.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ashley St. Clair says Musk wanted her to have more children

Ashley further revealed that her relationship with Musk began in 2023, when he started interacting with her on X, formerly Twitter. “He was responding to my posts frequently. One day, he responded to one of my Mother’s Day posts [and said] that I should have more children,” she recalled in the documentary. She also said that at the time, Musk described himself as a “good dad” and appeared to have an “amicable” relationship with the mothers of his children.

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“We should have a kid. You should have so many more kids. You should have 10 kids,” Ashley recalled Musk telling her. She said that she eventually asked him, “Well, what does that look like?”

Ashley also claimed that Musk may have more children than publicly known, saying that she was contacted by other women who the billionaire had been “DMing” and allegedly “offering them children”. “There was a woman in Japan who just wanted, basically, sperm donation that he obliged,” she said. “It’s like a Gatling gun of sperm in his DMs.”

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Musk’s child support dispute with Ashley St. Clair

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Notably, Ashley has been involved in a custody dispute with Musk over their son, Romulus. Her legal team has alleged that the dispute led Musk to “substantially” reduce his financial support, leaving her facing eviction.

Musk, meanwhile, previously claimed that he had paid St. Clair $2.5 million. He also said he was “not against finding out” whether he was the child’s father.