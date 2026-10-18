MrBeast asks Elon Musk to lend him Tesla’s flying Roadster for a video

YouTuber MrBeast has asked Elon Musk for one of Tesla’s much-anticipated flying Roadsters, hoping to feature the futuristic vehicle in a video. The social media exchange has sparked interest among fans, with several users eager to see what the popular content creator could do with the vehicle if he gets his hands on one. MrBeast has become a global name through his online content. (Instagram)

MrBeast asks Elon Musk for a flying Roadster MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, took to X to make the request directly to the Tesla CEO.

“Can I have one of those Flying Roadsters for a video please?” he wrote.

The request comes amid continued interest in Tesla’s next-generation Roadster, an electric sports car that Musk has previously said could feature rocket technology. However, the vehicle has yet to reach production, and it remains unclear when customers will be able to get their hands on it.

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MrBeast is known for his ambitious YouTube videos, which often feature elaborate challenges, expensive stunts and large cash giveaways.

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