Elon Musk features as one of Ravana’s 10 faces on ‘anti-India’ Dussehra poster in Lucknow

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has appeared alongside Indian political leaders and international public figures on controversial Dussehra posters displayed across Lucknow, ahead of the festival. Elon Musk appeared among several political and international figures depicted as Ravana on Dussehra posters in Lucknow. (X/@ANINewsUP) The posters, titled "Bharat Virodhi Dashanan Ravan", depict those featured as alleged opponents of India's interests. They were reportedly installed at several intersections in the Uttar Pradesh capital by an organisation called the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan. (Also read: Sam Altman praises Elon Musk on Tesla's flying Roadster launch a year after spat over $50,000 refund) Faces featured on the Dussehra poster The artwork draws on Ravana, the ten-headed figure from the Ramayana whose effigies are traditionally burnt during Dussehra celebrations. Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad is depicted as Ravana, while other faces include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mukhtar Ansari, US billionaire Elon Musk, American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, investor George Soros and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

The inclusion of Musk, best known for leading Tesla and SpaceX, comes days after he attracted international attention with the unveiling of a new electric sports car. Elon Musk unveils 'flying' Tesla Roadster On Thursday, Musk presented Tesla's long-awaited second-generation Roadster at a SpaceX testing facility in Texas. During the demonstration, the sports car climbed a steep curved ramp, travelled upside down and launched into the air. It then flipped and landed safely using a combination of suction technology and thrusters. Take a look here at the clip: