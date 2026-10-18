Elon Musk features as one of Ravana’s 10 faces on ‘anti-India’ Dussehra poster in Lucknow
Elon Musk was among the faces featured on controversial Ravana-themed posters put up at several locations in Lucknow.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has appeared alongside Indian political leaders and international public figures on controversial Dussehra posters displayed across Lucknow, ahead of the festival.
The posters, titled "Bharat Virodhi Dashanan Ravan", depict those featured as alleged opponents of India's interests. They were reportedly installed at several intersections in the Uttar Pradesh capital by an organisation called the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan.
(Also read: Sam Altman praises Elon Musk on Tesla's flying Roadster launch a year after spat over $50,000 refund)
Faces featured on the Dussehra poster
The artwork draws on Ravana, the ten-headed figure from the Ramayana whose effigies are traditionally burnt during Dussehra celebrations.
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad is depicted as Ravana, while other faces include Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mukhtar Ansari, US billionaire Elon Musk, American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, investor George Soros and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
The inclusion of Musk, best known for leading Tesla and SpaceX, comes days after he attracted international attention with the unveiling of a new electric sports car.
Elon Musk unveils 'flying' Tesla Roadster
On Thursday, Musk presented Tesla's long-awaited second-generation Roadster at a SpaceX testing facility in Texas.
During the demonstration, the sports car climbed a steep curved ramp, travelled upside down and launched into the air. It then flipped and landed safely using a combination of suction technology and thrusters.
Take a look here at the clip:
According to TechCrunch, Tesla vehicle engineering head Lars Moravy explained that the Roadster uses 10 thrusters connected to 600 litres of compressed air to lift and rotate the vehicle briefly in midair.
“More compressed gas on board = more flight time,” Tesla said in an X post.
(Also read: ‘Flying cars are real’: Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster 2 that takes flight. Watch)
Although the display demonstrated short airborne manoeuvres, it did not establish that the Roadster can undertake sustained flight.
When will the Roadster be available?
Tesla first announced the second-generation Roadster in 2017 and initially promised deliveries in 2020. However, the project faced repeated delays.
Musk now says production will begin in 2028.
How much will the Roadster 2 cost?
Tesla is offering the Roadster 2 in three variants: Performance, Thrust and Rocket. According to the company's website, the Performance version is described as “road ready”, while the Thrust variant is labelled “race ready”. The top-end Rocket version, equipped with additional thrusters that enable airborne manoeuvres, is described as “air ready”.
Tesla has begun accepting reservations, with deposits of $50,000 for the Performance variant and $250,000 for the Thrust version. The single-seat Rocket variant, however, is available by invitation only and cannot be reserved by the general public. The company has yet to announce the final retail prices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More