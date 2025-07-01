Elon Musk’s social media can give Gen Z a run for their money. From dropping a witty comment under a post to sharing cryptic messages, the Tesla CEO knows how to keep everyone hooked. The 54-year-old recently made a similar X post, amassing nearly six million views on the platform. “Physics sees through all lies perfectly,” the now-viral post reads. This is not the first time the SpaceX founder has shared veiled remarks. File photo of Elon Musk(AP)

AI chatbot Grok explains how Elon Musk crafts viral one-liners

The post has spread like wildfire on the social media platform, with netizens wondering what Musk truly meant to say. A user asked a playful question to Grok, the platform’s AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI. The question read, “Grok, where does Elon [Musk] get all those bangers?”

The AI chatbot had a humorous response. It said that Musk’s tweets came from “his knack for distilling big ideas into sharp one-liners” which are often rooted in his interest in physics and “first-principles thinking.”

It added that Musk’s brain was “wired to spot patterns and simplify complexity” and suggested “years of building rockets and cars” likely helped the tech billionaire hone his skills.

The chatbot’s repose even cited one of Musk’s past quotes, “Physics is the law, everything else is a recommendation,” to support the argument that Elon Musk draws on universal scientific truths to filter out noise and distraction.

“Where do you think he gets his spark,” the chatbot then quipped.

Users react to Elon Musk’s poetic take on science and truth

Social media users quickly jumped in to share their thoughts. While some agreed with Musk, others said he was wrong. A user commented, “Physics is always right.”

Another agreed with Musk but argued that Physics only answers the fundamental questions. “If we develop science more, we could answer more complex questions, but who knows how the world will look like,” the user added.

However, a user contested saying, “Physics is a continually evolving consensus understanding that even now is radically shifting. Physics is nothing BUT a lie waiting to be displaced by the next phase of our understanding.”

Meanwhile, a person asked, “So where did physics go wrong with your trust in Donald Trump?”

Referencing to Musk’s political stint, a user wrote, “Politics is built on lies, there's almost no way around it. Focus on winning with Technology. The rest of this is a waste of your time.”

Donald Trump vs Elon Musk 2.0

The feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk dramatically escalated earlier this year over their conflict on the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ introduced by the US President. After an apparent truce between the two, their feud worsened with Musk’s renewed criticism of the bill.

On July 1, Donald Trump expressed disappointment, hinting that Elon Musk could face deportation. He further remarked that the administration might have to “put DOGE on Elon.”

ALSO READ: Elon Musk to be deported? Donald Trump responds amid feud

FAQs:

1. What is Grok?

Grok is an AI chatbot developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company. It’s integrated into X (formerly Twitter) and known for witty, conversational responses.

2. What is first-principles thinking?

It’s a problem-solving approach that breaks down complex issues into basic truths, allowing for innovative solutions. Musk often cites it as central to his thinking process.

3. What did Elon Musk say about physics?

Musk tweeted, “Physics sees through all lies perfectly,” suggesting that the laws of nature are absolute and immune to manipulation.