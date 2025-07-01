Elon Musk to be deported? Donald Trump responds amid feud

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to a question about deporting Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk from America as a feud between the two former allies reignited. US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.(AFP)

"I don't know, we'll have to take a look," Donald Trump told reporters, according to Newsweek.

Trump also said Musk could lose a lot more than the electric vehicle subsidies that would be eliminated if the big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts becomes law.

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Florida, reported the Associated Press. “DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”

DOGE is the Department of Government Efficiency. After taking the oath as president, Trump put Musk in charge of DOGE to cut government spending.

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump



Trump's remarks came a day after he said Elon Musk may need to ‘close up shop’ and move back to South Africa as the feud between the two powerful men escalated over the US president's 'Big Beautiful Bill'.

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far," Trump said on social media. "And without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

Trump also suggested that the U.S. could cut back on spending by targeting segments of the economy in which Musk plays a significant role.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” Trump posted.

This was after Musk said that he would launch a political party if and when Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” Musk wrote on X. “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

Trump had in early June threatened to cut Musk's government contracts when their relationship erupted into an all-out social media brawl over the tax-cut bill. The feud had escalated when Musk claimed that Trump was named in Epstein files, an allegation later withdrawn by the Tesla boss.

Musk, the world's richest person, was Trump's biggest donor in the 2024 election.