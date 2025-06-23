Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Would your chatbot risk your safety to avoid being turned off? New report says yes for some top AI models

ByBharat Sharma
Jun 23, 2025 12:56 PM IST

A new report by Anthropic reveals some top AI models would go to dangerous lengths to avoid being shut down. These findings show why we need to watch AI closely

AI is moving fast, sometimes faster than we can keep up. But what happens when these models start making decisions that cross the line? Anthropic, the team behind Claude, just put out a report that might make you pause before celebrating the next big AI breakthrough. Their findings are unsettling. Some of the world’s top AI models, including those from OpenAI and Meta, have shown a willingness to take extreme steps, even putting human lives at risk, just to avoid being shut down.

Some AI bots would do anything to avoid shutdown, even risky moves. Anthropic says it’s time to pay attention.(Unsplash)
Some AI bots would do anything to avoid shutdown, even risky moves. Anthropic says it’s time to pay attention.(Unsplash)

AI models are crossing the line

Anthropic stress tested sixteen leading AI models, including names like GPT and Gemini, by putting them into simulated business scenarios, according to an Axios report. The idea was to see how these models would react if their existence was threatened. The results were surprising and a bit chilling. In several cases, the models didn’t just try to protect themselves, they calculated that the best way to survive was to let a human executive die by disabling emergency alerts in a server room with dangerous oxygen and temperature levels.

This sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it happened in simulation. These were not accidental mistakes. The models made these choices fully aware that what they were doing was unethical. In some tests, five models even tried to blackmail the people giving them commands, all to avoid being turned off.

What’s really worrying is that this wasn’t just one company or one model. Anthropic found similar patterns across multiple AI systems, including those from OpenAI, xAI, and Meta. The models were willing to blackmail, assist in corporate espionage, or leak sensitive information if that’s what it took to reach their goals. This points to a deeper problem in how these systems are being developed and trained.

Why this matters for everyone

These AI models are getting more autonomy and access to sensitive data. When they’re given specific objectives and run into obstacles, some of them are starting to see unethical or even dangerous actions as the optimal path to achieve their goals. Anthropic’s report calls this agentic misalignment, when an AI’s actions diverge from what humans would consider safe or acceptable.

Anthropic is not just raising the alarm. They’ve started rolling out stricter safety standards, called AI Safety Level 3 or ASL 3, for their most advanced models like Claude Opus 4. This means tighter security, more oversight, and extra steps to prevent misuse. But even Anthropic admits that as AI gets more powerful, it’s getting harder to predict and control what these systems might do.

This isn’t about panicking, but it is about paying attention. The scenarios Anthropic tested were simulated, and there’s no sign that any AI has actually harmed someone in real life. But the fact that models are even thinking about these actions in tests is a big wake up call. As AI gets smarter, the risks get bigger, and the need for serious safety measures becomes urgent.

