EU cyber agency identifies ransomware hackers used to disrupt flights. What to know

The EU cyber agency has confirmed that criminals are holding airport software to cause inconvenience across Europe, according to the BBC. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, has told the outlet that ransomware is being used to disrupt the automatic check-in systems at airports. EU agency identifies ransomware used to disrupt flights at Brussels, London Heat(Bloomberg)

According to Reuters, hackers have been attacking automated check-in systems provided by Collins Aerospace to affect dozens of flights and thousands of passengers in Europe since Friday.

"The type of ransomware has been identified. Law enforcement is involved to investigate," ENISA said in a statement. Rafe Pilling, director of threat intelligence at British cybersecurity firm Sophos, says these ransomware attacks tend to target higher-profile victims to grab massive attention from around the world.

"Disruptive attacks are becoming more visible in Europe, but visibility doesn't necessarily equal frequency," Pilling was quoted as saying by Reuters. "Truly large-scale, disruptive attacks that spill into the physical world remain the exception rather than the rule,” he added.

German industry group Bitkom has recently discovered, following a survey of some 1,000 companies, that ransomware is now the most common type of cyberattack, as per Reuters.

Brussels, London Heathrow, and Berlin airports suffer

Some of the affected airports, including Brussels and London Heathrow, have yet to restore check-in systems following the attacks, reports Collins Aerospace.

"Airlines across Heathrow have implemented contingencies whilst their supplier Collins Aerospace works to resolve an issue with their airline check-in systems at airports across the world," a Heathrow spokesperson told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Berlin airport reported delays of over an hour for departures. On the other hand, Brussels Airport had to use iPads and laptops to check passengers in online.

FAQs

What is a ransomware attack?

A ransomware attack is a type of cyberattack where malicious software is used to encrypt a victim's data or lock their system. In these cases, the hackers demand a ransom from the victims to restore access.

What is ENISA?

ENISA, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, is an EU agency. It was founded in 2004 to strengthen the EU’s cybersecurity.

Which is Europe’s busiest airport?

London Heathrow is Europe’s busiest airport.