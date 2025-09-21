Cyberattack disruptions at European airports likely to extend to Sunday

Several major European airports have been embroiled in a cyberattack that took place at a provider of check-in and boarding systems, disrupting operations, and causing flight delays and cancellations. As many as 29 flight departures and arrivals had been cancelled as of 11:30 GMT at Heathrow airport. (AFP)

The attack is the latest in the series of hacks targeting governments and companies across the world, hitting major sectors, from healthcare and defence to autos and retail.

Saturday's hack was centered on MUSE software created by Collins Aerospace, which provides systems for several airlines globally, Reuters reported, citing airports.

Collin Aerospace's parent company, RTX, said it was aware of a "cyber-related disruption" to the software at selected airports, without naming them.

London's Heathrow airport, Brussels airport, Berlin airport and Dublin airport were also among those affected.

Cork Airport, which is Ireland's second biggest after Dublin, also said it was facing similar issues.

Electronic check-in hit

In an emailed statement, RTX said, "The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations." The company added that it was working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

However, it did not provide any information on who might be responsible for the attack.

As many as 29 flight departures and arrivals had been cancelled as of 11:30 GMT at Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels airport, said aviation data provider Cirium.

In total, 651 departures were scheduled from Heathrow, 228 from Brussels and 226 from Berlin on Saturday.

Brussels' officials said that there had been four flight diversions as well as "delays" on most of the departing flights.

The Brussels airport said it asked airlines to cancel half of their scheduled flights for departure on Sunday to avoid long queues and late cancellations, hinting that the disruption from the cyberattack would continue through Sunday.

Meanwhile, a European Commission spokespersons aid there were currently no indications of a "widespread or severe attack", adding that the origin of the incident was still under probe.

Director of threat intelligence at cybersecurity firm Sophos, Rafe Pilling, said the impact of the cyberattack highlighted "the fragile and interdependent nature of the digital ecosystem underpinning air travel".

"We've seen huge impact across retail and currently automotive in the UK this year," he said, adding that "the threat is significant and very real".

Several breach-tracking websites previously have said that Collins Aerospace was hit by ransom-seeking hackers in 2023.

Passengers left hanging

Passengers with a scheduled flight for Saturday were advised by affected airports to confirm their travel with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport.

Berlin airport posted on its website that there were longer waiting times at check-in and that it was working on a quick solution.

Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt was not affected by the incident, a spokesperson said.

"I arrived here at the airport station at about quarter past nine, and we haven't been told anything except that there was a technical fault," said Kim Reisen, a traveller at Berlin airport, told Reuters.

"Of course, online you can read that it was probably a cyberattack, and now we're waiting here to see what happens," she added.

Another traveller, Siegfried Schwarz, said that such an attack was "incomprehensible", adding that "I also find it inexplicable that, with today's technology, there's no way to defend yourself against something like that."

What did airlines say

EasyJet, one of Europe's biggest airlines, said it was operating normally and did not expect the issue to impact its flights for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, US carrier Delta Airlines said it expected minimal impact, adding that it had implemented a workaround to minimise disruptions from the cyberattack.

United Airlines said the incident was "causing minor departure delays", adding that it had not cancelled any flights.

British transport minister Heidi Alexander said that she was taking regular updates on the ongoing situation.

British and German cyber defence authorities also said that they were in touch with their respective airports over the incident.