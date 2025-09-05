Ex-Infosys consultant in US laid off by Oracle 9 months after joining: ‘I took the position at $35k loss'

A consultant shared a LinkedIn post claiming Oracle laid him off nine months after joining. He expressed his disappointment over this sudden hurdle in his career, adding that he didn’t get enough time to show his skills. A man claimed he was suddenly laid off by Oracle. (X, Unsplash (Representative image))

“I was just laid off from Oracle because they're down sizing. I don't know if that's the truth or not. Who else has gotten laid off recently?” an employee who once worked at Infosys wrote on LinkedIn.

In the following lines, he explained when he joined the company and how he worked hard but eventually was axed. “I didn't even get a full year to show them what I can do. I had so many plans for Oracle. I figured if I spent 2 years in Support I could move to management. I worked really really hard every day. I showed up everyday! I really busted my ass EVERYDAY! And in the end it didn't matter. Now I'm back to square 0.”

The employee expressed his disappointment about the situation, calling his 9-month stint a “waste of time.” HT.com has reached out to the employee, this report will be updated once he responds.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Ugh. Man, sorry to hear this. This job market is pretty brutal. Hang in there!” The OP posted, “I didn't even get a year in before they laid me off and a few other people. Why even hire me and give me the hope of a career there? I'm cursed, I feel. I feel like I get in the door and I'm doing my thing, working, showing up everyday, busting my butt, thinking that hard work and showing up would give me job security. I took that Oracle position at a $35k loss when I left consulting for a position I thought was secure as long as I worked hard and showed up. I was wrong. At least in this case.”

Another added, “I’m sorry to hear, buddy, but I can tell you there are so many partners who would love to have you! I’m not in the space anymore, but reach out to the partners in the Oracle network. I remember being laid off. It's tough, but you’ll get back up!” A third expressed, “It will get better... something bigger is coming.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)